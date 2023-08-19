Jak and Daxter: A Live-Action Movie in the Works?

The next characters in line to transition from the world of video games to the world of film are Jak and Daxter.

Rumors of a Live-Action Remake

According to MyTimeToShineHello on Twitter, which has a history of providing correct leaks, Sony reportedly has plans for a live-action remake of the action-adventure series that was popular in the early 2000s.

Director and Cast

According to MyTimeToShineHello, Ruben Fleischer will serve as the film’s director. Even though he only directed the first Venom feature, Fleischer is the same director responsible for Uncharted, Zombieland, and the Venom series. Sony is “eyeing” two Marvel actors to be front and center in the film as the picks for the title parts. Tom Holland and Chris Pratt are the picks for the eponymous roles in the movie. While Pratt would lend his voice to Daxter, Tom Holland would take on the part of Jak.

Continuing the Success of Game Adaptations

It should come as no surprise that another Naughty Dog game is in the process of being adapted for the big screen, given the success of The Last of Us on HBO Max. And despite the strikes currently affecting Hollywood, it is evident that production firms are continuing to move forward and making plans for what movies will be produced.