Sony has announced a release date for the film that will eventually be known as Bad Boys 4. On June 14, 2024, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will again appear in front of movie audiences. More than four years will have passed since the previous installment, Bad Boys for Life, sparked the pre-pandemic box office when the sequel, which will reunite Miami police officers, Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, will be released over the Father’s Day weekend. That may sound like a lengthy wait, but it’s the shortest interval between episodes for the action franchise – Bad Boys 2 made its debut in 2003, which was eight years after the 1995 original. Bad Boys for Life was released seventeen years after the film that came before it.

Image: First Look at Bad Boys 4

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah Return to Helm Bad Boys 4

The filmmaking combo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who also handled the well-received Ms. Marvel series on Disney Plus and Warner Bros.’ notoriously shelved Batgirl movie, will helm Bad Boys 4, much as they did the last installment in the series, Bad Boys for Life. This move comes amid a flurry of release date table-setting for Sony, which has seen the Marvel Comics anti-hero tale Kraven the Hunter pushed to next year, Venom 3 take a prime position in next year’s summer movie season, and the animated sequel Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse move off the calendar entirely. Sony’s move comes amid a flurry of release date table-setting for Sony.

Who Will Be Appearing in ‘Bad Boys 4’?

In addition to Smith and Lawrence, the film will have many actors repeating their roles from the previous movie. These stars include Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Paola Nez. The film will also feature newcomers like Rhea Seehorn, Eric Dane, and Ioan Gruffudd. Theresa Randle, who played the character in the three films before this one, will be replaced by Tasha Smith, who will play Marcus’s wife, Theresa. Hollywood action veteran Jerry Bruckheimer will again serve as the film’s producer, just as he did for the three films that came before it.

