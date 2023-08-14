Sonic: Successful Adaptations

In the state of project for a very long time, the adaptation of Sonic came close to disaster. When the first trailer for the Jeff Fowler-directed film was released, audiences immediately protested against the more “realistic” aspect of Sonic. A protest that paid off to the chagrin of the animators, who were forced to completely redo the character.

The bet paid off, however, since Sonic The Movie was honestly received and achieved a box office success with 306 million dollars generated despite its release shortly before the start of the confinements.

A success that immediately put a sequel on track, released in 2022. Also directed by Jeff Fowler, the feature film features Ben Schwartz, James Marsden and Idris Elba, but the star is still Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik. This second opus was better received than the first, and collected over $400 million at the global box office.

In France, the blue hedgehog Knuckles and Tails had no problem attracting the public to dark rooms, since there are 2.23 million admissions in an operation that lasted 13 weeks. A success anticipated by Paramount and SEGA, which, even before the release of Sonic 2, announced that a third film was scheduled for Christmas 2024. We should find the famous Shadow there, who will face our heroes, but not only. Metal Sonic is also expected to be in the game, and fans are already excited to see what it’s going to be like.

Save Time or Circumvent the Strike?

Filming should begin soon but, as you know, things are happening in Hollywood. For many weeks, screenwriters and actors are on strike, which in fact paralyzes a good part of the productions. At the heart of the claims: income and conditions of use of artificial intelligence.

So far, the negotiations have come to nothing, and the Emmy Awards, scheduled for September, have been postponed in January the time to find an agreement. In the meantime, few productions can continue. But in the case of Sonic 3, things are a bit different, since shooting is going to start according to Screen Daily. But how is this possible?

Well the production would have simply decided to direct scenes that do not involve actors. We are talking here about specific shots and sequences using only natural settings and/or special effects. All this is planned from September on the UK side. For now, no official reaction is to be noted, whether on the production side or the striking actors of the SAG-AFTRA union.