The Solar Opposites: A Guide to the Cast and Characters

The Solar Opposites, the long-awaited return to Hulu, is set to fill the void left by Rick and Morty in our lives. After making their debut on Hulu in July 2022, this oddball family from Planet Shlorp quickly became an instant smash. As we gear up for Season 4, which premieres on Monday, August 14, 2023, here’s a helpful guide to the cast and characters to get you up to speed on who’s who before the big changes that have occurred behind the scenes of the show.

Dan Stevens as Korvo

As the “straight man” of the group and the narrator, Korvo is the main character of the ensemble cast. After a meteor destroyed their home planet of Shlorp, Korvo, his partner Terry, and their two replicants fled to Earth. Korvo is not particularly pleased about their crash landing on Earth, considering it a backward planet. However, he occasionally falls for the exoticism of Earth’s traditions. After allegations of domestic violence against Justin Roiland, the co-creator and original voice of Korvo, Dan Stevens takes over the role as narrator beginning with Season 5.

Thomas Middleditch as Terry

Known for playing brilliant characters, Thomas Middleditch’s portrayal of Terry in Solar Opposites is a welcome change of pace. The exact nature of Terry’s relationship with Korvo is intentionally obscured. He is an expert on the Pupa, a creature resembling a newborn tadpole that the group is responsible for. Terry has become accustomed to life on Earth, while Korvo seeks ways to escape the planet. Despite their romantic relationship, Terry takes a more laid-back approach to parenting.

Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack

Sean Giambrone, known for his role in The Goldbergs, plays Yumyulack, a young replicant who emulates Korvo. Yumyulack is a borderline sociopath who constantly thinks of new weapons to construct and utilize on humans. Despite attending school and acting like a human child, Yumyulack maintains a callous contempt for human life. He even created a miniature society within a wall, trapping deserving humans. However, he values his family, particularly his sister Jesse.

Mary Mack as Jesse

Mary Mack brings Jesse, the replicant of Terry, to life. Jesse adapts to Earth quickly, though she retains some youthful naivety. She desires acceptance from humans, despite facing bullying and rejection. Jesse maintains an optimistic attitude and is not easily deterred by adversity. Her playful and carefree disposition contrasts with the sinister role of the Pupa.

Sagan McMahan as The Pupa

The Pupa, an innocent and lovable mascot, holds the potential to alter the course of Earth’s history. It is not a Shlorpian like the other members of the Solar Opposites, but it contains the complete history of Planet Shlorp. Once it reaches maturity, the Pupa will devour Earth and reshape it in the image of Shlorp. As the seasons progress, the Pupa’s appearance evolves, indicating its journey towards its ultimate fate. Despite Terry’s supposed expertise, the Solar Opposites know little about the Pupa and have often been proven wrong.

Tiffany Haddish as Aisha

Tiffany Haddish voices Aisha, the artificial intelligence aboard the family ship. Aisha is caustic and engages in passive hostile behavior, constantly mocking and highlighting the Solar Opposites’ ineptitude. She represents a perfectionist mentality that the Schlorp family has either forgotten or chosen to ignore.

As we eagerly await the return of Solar Opposites, this guide will help you navigate the cast and characters before diving into the new season. Get ready for more dark comedy and high jinks with this quirky alien family!