Snitch cast: Who stars in the action thriller movie?

Overview of Snitch

Netflix has a knack for grabbing viewers’ attention every time they add an older movie or TV show to their streaming platform. One such production that’s currently getting a lot of attention is Snitch, starring Dwayne Johnson. Released in February 2013, this action thriller revolves around the story of 18-year-old Jason, who is sentenced to 10 years in prison after being caught with illegal drugs, despite being unaware that the package contained drugs.

When offered a reduction in his sentence in exchange for falsely implicating someone else, Jason refuses, prompting his father John (played by Dwayne Johnson) to go undercover in his place. However, things take a dangerous turn when John exposes a major figure in the Mexican drug trade.

Cast of Snitch

If you’re wondering who plays the central character apart from Dwayne Johnson, the answer is Jason, played by actor Rafi Gavron. Additionally, the movie also stars Susan Sarandon, Barry Pepper, and Benjamin Bratt in pivotal roles.

The film features some well-known faces in the industry including Harold Perrineau known for his role as Michael Dawson in Lost; Academy Award-winner Susan Sarandon; Jon Bernthal known for his role as Shane Walsh in The Walking Dead; and even Stranger Things‘ David Harbour! Check out the full cast list below:

Dwayne Johnson as John, Jason’s father Rafi Gavron as Jason, John and Sylvie’s son Melina Kanakaredes as Sylvie, John’s ex-wife and Jason’s mother Harold Perrineau as Assistant District Attorney Jeffery Steele Susan Sarandon as District Attorney Joanne Keeghan David Harbour as Jay Price Barry Pepper as DEA Agent Cooper Benjamin Bratt as Juan Carlos ‘El Topo’ Pintera Jon Bernthal as Daniel James Michael Kenneth Williams as Malik Anderson Nadine Velazquez as Analisa Matthews, John’s wife and Isabelle’s mother Kyara Campos as Isabelle Matthews, John and Analisa’s daughter Jason Douglas as Wayne Richard Cabral as ‘Flaco’



Snitch starring Dwayne Johnson is now streaming on Netflix.