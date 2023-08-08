Snapchat Drops Paywall for Android Dark Mode

Snapchat has made dark mode available to all Android users without the need for a Snapchat+ subscription. Previously, users had to subscribe to access this feature. Android Police was the first to notice the change.

Dark mode has been free for iOS users since 2021. Earlier this year, Snapchat introduced dark mode for Android users but limited it to Snapchat+ subscribers only.

In a recent announcement, Snapchat reported that its subscription service now has 4 million paid subscribers within its first year of launch. For $3.99 per month, Snapchat+ offers exclusive features like experimental and pre-release options, custom app themes, unique app icons, the ability to pin your No.1 BFF, and more.

The subscription service is currently available in several countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.