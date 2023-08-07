The Rise of Horror Comedies: Slotherhouse and the Evolution of the Genre

There is no shortage of horror films featuring odd premises; you must watch some of them. There has been a recent uptick in the production of horror comedies, and they are gaining ground in the ever-expanding subculture of horror enthusiasts. Just in the past year, we have been given the gift of the cinematic masterpiece known as Cocaine Bear, as well as the grim reimagining of once-familiar and pleasant childhood characters in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. Both of these films were released for our viewing pleasure. The Grinch is another well-known character from children’s literature that has entered the public domain and been reimagined as a figure with even more sinister undertones. The Mean One, a slasher adaptation of a Dr. Seuss Christmas story, will be available on-demand video in October.

The Evolution of Horror Comedies

After debuting in the horror genre in 2022 with the horror-comedy All Eyes, Gravitas Ventures has decided to stick with the same formula for its newest horror-comedy, Slotherhouse. No, you did not see a typo there. The film is one of many others that belong to the popular “killer animal” subgenre, which includes movies such as Zombeavers and Sharknado. It looks like Slotherhouse will be the first killer animal movie in which the animal in question has a top-ground speed of between six and eight feet per minute. However, while soaring through the tropical canopies, they can move at a breakneck speed of up to 15 feet per minute. To put this into perspective, the maximum speed of the alleged “killer” species is still around five times slower than the pace at which an iceberg drifts.

It’s a three-toed sloth, in case there is any other kind of animal that might show up in the movie that’s still in the works. This horror-comedy, which has been written by Bradley Fowler (The Voices) and Cady Lanigan (Izzy Lyon: The Unspun Truth) and is being directed by Matthew Goodhue (Woe), is scheduled to have its theatrical debut later this month. This page will provide all the information regarding Slotherhouse you require!

Slotherhouse Cast

Lisa Ambalavanar as Emily

Stefan Kapicic as Oliver

Sydney Craven as Brianna

Olivia Rouyre as Madison

Tiana Upcheva as Alyssa

Grace Patterson as Chloe

Kelly Lynn Reiter as Ava

Tiff Stevenson as Ms. Mayflower

Sutter Nolan as Sarah

Andrew Horton as Tyler

Fernando Duran as Hugo

Bradley Fowler as Paramedic

Cady Lanigan as Morgan

Milica Vrzic as Gabby

Jelena Kosara as Prospect Girl

Bianca Beckles-Rose as Zenny

Juliana Sada as Teenage Girl

Annamaria Serda as Dakota

What is the Release Date of Slotherhouse?

On August 30, Slotherhouse will debut in a limited number of nationwide venues. As the day of the movie’s release approaches closer, check with the theaters in your area to see if they plan to show the horror comedy. Stay calm if there are no theaters in your area. The digital version of Slotherhouse will be made available by the end of September, just in time for Halloween.

Who is the Director of Slotherhouse?

Slotherhouse was directed by Matthew Goodhue, the film’s writer. Woe (2020), Dames (2018), and Slotherhouse (2023) are some of Matthew Goodhue’s most well-known works.

What is the Plot of Slotherhouse?

The story of Slotherhouse revolves around Emily Young, a senior in college who is determined to become the president of her sorority and is prepared to do anything it takes to get there. Instead of the typical advertising gimmicks that one might expect for such a high-stakes campaign, such as branded t-shirts or buttons, she can adopt a wild sloth as her mascot. This will make her campaign stand out from the competition. She invites the sloth into her sorority home and names her “Alpha.” This is accomplished with a man whose morals are in question. During Greek Week, what better name could there be for a new pet?

Things appear to be going well at first, with Alpha receiving a lot of attention from the other females in the sorority and being the subject of influencer-level picture sessions. Still, Alpha prefers to bide her time before revealing her true deadly nature. She starts her assault and murderous rampage on the Sigma Lambda Theta sorority sisters one at a time. Emily must discover why Alpha has suddenly become violent and how she can stop her from killing again as the bodies pile up. She also must figure out how she can stop Alpha from killing again.

The following is what the film’s official synopsis says:

Emily Young is in her final year of college, and her sorority, Sigma Lambda Theta, is holding elections for the position of president for the very first time. Emily is one of the candidates. Eager to have a successful year, Emily Young realizes she may be the ideal candidate for her sorority. She is starting her campaign when she comes across a cute sloth that wins her heart.