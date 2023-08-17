Skich Introduces New Game Launcher Feature

Skich, a Tinder-like game recommendation app where users swipe and discover mobile games based on their interests, has rolled out an exciting new feature. The “Game Launcher” now allows users to easily manage their games without leaving the app.

Easily Manage Games with Game Launcher

The Game Launcher feature collects all the games that users have downloaded on their phones and organizes them for easy access. Users can sort their games based on title, playtime, most recently played, or installation date. This handy feature is perfect for players who frequently download games and want a clutter-free experience.

Show Playtime and Delete Games

In addition to organizing games, Skich’s Game Launcher also provides a “Show Playtime” capability. It displays the number of hours users have played each game, helping them identify which games they play the most and allowing them to delete those they play the least. Furthermore, users can launch games directly through Skich without having to exit the app.

A Growing Database of Games

Skich automatically adds games to Game Launcher if they are already in the database. However, it’s important to note that currently only 15,000 games are available on Skich. If any games are missing from the database, users can manually input them. Rest assured, Skich is actively adding more games to its database every day.

Android Exclusive

Please note that Game Launcher is currently only available on Android devices due to Apple’s restrictions on apps that could compete with its own App Store.

New Features to Enhance User Experience

Recently, Skich has introduced several new features to enhance the user experience. Users can now create game playlists called “Gamelists” and explore profiles for game developers. These additions provide a refreshing way to discover games and give independent developers more brand awareness.

Improved Game Discovery

The game playlists feature offers recommendations from like-minded players—a great alternative for those tired of relying solely on editor picks in app stores. Additionally, Skich’s new game developer profiles allow users to discover more games by exploring a developer’s profile, promoting the discovery of hidden gems.

Enhanced Social Features

Skich plans to further improve its Friends tab with exciting new capabilities. Currently, users can follow friends and other gamers, but soon they will be able to see what games their friends have added to their wishlist, played list, custom gamelist, as well as who left a review for a game.

Real-Time Activity Feature Coming Soon

By the end of 2023, Skich aims to launch a real-time activity feature that shows which friends are currently playing a game or are in the middle of playing. This feature will help users stay connected and engaged with their gaming community.