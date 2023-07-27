Six New Programs Coming to Netflix

Netflix is known for regularly adding new productions to its catalog, including movies, series, and documentaries. During this summer period when many viewers have more free time, the streaming platform has gone all out with new releases that will be available very soon, much to the delight of subscribers. This week, a whopping 6 new programs will be joining the catalog in the coming days. So, if you want to know what to watch in the next few days, you’ve come to the right place!

The Witcher: The Conclusion of Season 3

Let’s start with one of the most popular series on the platform, “The Witcher.” If you’ve been following the news about this adaptation, you probably know that the third season was split in two, and the second half is already available starting today! Yes, the last three episodes are now streaming on Netflix. This marks the final appearance of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, who will be replaced in the future by Liam Hemsworth (from Hunger Games).

New Seasons of Korean Series:

Netflix is increasingly investing in productions from South Korea, as they have garnered a growing fan base. The first series is “Demon Catchers” (The Uncanny Counter in English), which tells the story of employees in a noodle restaurant who hunt demons at night. The second season of this series, which has been airing since 2020, will be available on July 29. The second Korean series is “Deserter Pursuit” (D.P. in the original version), which follows the journey of a Korean military police team tasked with catching military service deserters. It will be available starting tomorrow, July 28.

New Film: “The Beginners’ Guide to Happiness”

Today, a film titled “The Beginners’ Guide to Happiness” has also been released. It features Ellie Kemper (Erin from “The Office”) and Luke Grimes (Yellowstone and the Fifty Shades of Grey saga). This adaptation of the novel of the same name follows a teacher who learns to live again after her divorce by joining a challenging group hiking expedition.

Two New Documentaries:

The first documentary is “The Journey of Cult Leaders” (How to Become a Cult Leader), which serves as a cult leader’s manual, explaining how to become the leader of a potential cult and win the love of followers. Narrated by Peter Dinklage (from “Game of Thrones”), this six-part program will be available on July 28. The second documentary is “Into the Unknown: The Cosmic Time Machine,” the sequel to a four-part documentary series that explores various subjects. In this new installment, which is already available on Netflix, we follow a team of scientists and engineers and uncover the behind-the-scenes of NASA’s mission.