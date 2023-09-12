Sitting in Bars with Cake: A Sweet Journey of Friendship and Community

Sitting in Bars with Cake is a charming and uplifting film that tells the heartwarming story of two lifelong best friends, Corinne and Jane, as they navigate their way through life in the vibrant city of Los Angeles. The film takes us on a journey through the lives of these two young women, who are trying to find their way in the world and overcome their individual struggles.

Corinne, the outgoing and extroverted friend, encourages her shy and talented baker friend Jane to join her on a unique mission. They commit to a year-long adventure of bringing cakes to various bars around the city, with the aim of meeting new people and building their self-confidence. As they embark on this journey, they encounter unexpected encounters, make new friends, and share plenty of laughter and joy.

However, amidst their nighttime adventures and acts of kindness, the duo’s daytime struggles cast a cloud over their lives. In a twist of fate, Corinne receives a life-altering diagnosis, and the lifelong friends must face a challenge that will test the strength of their bond like never before.

Despite the challenges they face, the film is ultimately a celebration of friendship and the power of human connection. Sitting in Bars with Cake is a touching tribute to the enduring nature of friendship, and a reminder that even in the darkest of times, we can find light and hope in the people we love.

Is Sitting in Bars with Cake available on Netflix?

As of now, Sitting in Bars with Cake is not available for streaming on Netflix. You can only watch the movie on its original streaming platform at the moment. However, it’s worth noting that Netflix has been actively acquiring titles from other platforms lately, so there’s a chance that they may acquire the rights to this heartwarming 2023 release in the future. In the meantime, there are several other captivating titles that you can explore on various streaming services. If you’re looking for something emotional and thought-provoking, you might want to check out Notes for My Son. Alternatively, if you’re in the mood for a heartwarming comedy-drama, Fatherhood might be the perfect fit for you. And if you’re interested in exploring the topic of eating disorders, To the Bone is a must-watch. Keep an eye out for updates on Sitting in Bars with Cake, and in the meantime, enjoy these other amazing titles.

Where can you stream Sitting in Bars with Cake?

If you’re eagerly anticipating watching the heartwarming movie Sitting in Bars with Cake, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video. With Amazon Prime Video, you can experience every moment of the sweetness and drama of this original film from the comfort of your own home. While it’s possible that the movie may become available on other platforms at some point in the future, currently Amazon Prime Video is the only platform where you can stream it.

If you're not already a subscriber, now is the perfect time to sign up for Amazon Prime Video so you don't miss out on this wonderful story about Corinne and Jane.

Sitting in Bars with Cake – Official Trailer :

