Major Money Laundering Operation in Singapore Leads to Arrest of Ten Foreigners

Singaporean authorities arrested ten foreigners in a major money laundering operation, and seized assets worth about $735 million.

On August 16, the Singaporean police arrested ten foreigners with Chinese passports, accused of laundering about one billion Singapore dollars ($735 million) in Singapore.

During their investigation, officials seized assets, including 94 properties, 50 vehicles valued at more than S$815 million, and 35 bank accounts totaling about S$110 million.

In addition, 11 documents associated with various cryptocurrency accounts were seized.



Efforts to Identify Tainted Money and Assets in Singapore’s Financial System

The Monetary Authority of Singapore is currently working with the police to identify tainted money and assets in the country’s financial system.

“The case has highlighted that Singapore, as a global financial centre, remains vulnerable to cross-border risks (money laundering and terrorist financing)” and that the regulator needs to work more with financial institutions to “strengthen our defenses against these risks”. He is Hearn Shen, deputy director of MAS

Singapore’s Three-Year Plan to Boost Cryptocurrency and Fintech Ecosystem

Recently, with Singapore emerging as a prominent cryptocurrency hub in Asia, the financial authority initiated a three-year plan to boost the country’s cryptocurrency and fintech ecosystem.

