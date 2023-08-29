



Heist 88: A Highly-Anticipated Crime Drama

Showtime has just announced the highly-anticipated release date for the upcoming crime drama “Heist 88,” along with a captivating first image featuring star Courtney B. Vance and his heist crew. This feature, directed by Menhaj Huda, will exclusively stream on Paramount+ starting September 29 before being broadcast on the linear Showtime network on October 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Based on an unbelievable true story surrounding one of the most audacious and massive real-life heists on the U.S. banking system, “Heist 88” has been captivating audiences since it was unveiled nearly a year ago. In this crime drama, Courtney B. Vance unleashes his talent as he takes on the role of Jeremy Horne, the mastermind behind the daring attack. Inspired by the real-life criminal Armand “The Chairman” Moore, Jeremy can persuade anyone to do anything. To execute his plan, he recruits four young bank employees to steal a staggering $80 million by meticulously dismantling the banking wire system in an era before widespread cybersecurity and computerization.

In the first look image from “Heist 88,” Courtney B. Vance can be seen on the opposite side of the law. Renowned for his roles as lawyer Franklin Roberts in “61st Street” and the notorious Johnnie Cochran in “The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story,” Vance now orchestrates a bank heist. Dressed impeccably in a suit and equipped with a projector displaying crucial details of the location, Vance’s character displays an air of sophistication and organization reminiscent of the operation’s namesake, Moore. This glimpse into the world of “Heist 88” showcases Vance’s versatility as an actor and builds anticipation for the drama ahead.

Joining Courtney B. Vance in “Heist 88” are several familiar faces. Produced by Vance himself, alongside Angela Bassett through Bassett Vance Productions, the project also involves MTV Entertainment Studios and Gunpowder & Sky. Keesha Sharp, known for her role in “American Crime Story,” portrays Jeremy’s love interest and political consultant, Bree Barnes, who becomes entangled in the criminal machinations. Bentley Green from “61st Street” takes on the role of Jeremy’s DJ nephew, Marshall King, bringing a touch of cockiness and energy to the crew. The cast is further rounded out by Keith David, who plays Jeremy’s mentor, Buddha Ray, Xavier Clyde as the nerdy research enthusiast Danny Pugh, Nican Robinson as stockbroker-hopeful Rick Windom, and Precious Way as the cheerful and ambitious bank employee, LaDonna Sanders.

Dwayne Johnson-Cochran, the creator of “Minor Adjustments” series, has penned the screenplay for “Heist 88.” He has worked diligently with Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett for years, striving to bring this captivating story to the screen. Originally intended to be a series for FX, then later HBO, the project ultimately found a home with MTV Entertainment, who transformed it into a feature film.

Get ready to be enthralled by “Heist 88,” which will begin streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime on September 29 and will soon be gracing linear television on October 1. This crime drama promises to be a thrilling and captivating story, filled with suspense, twists, and a cast of talented actors who will surely deliver unforgettable performances.