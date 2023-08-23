Shiparium detailed its fourth update, highlighting system improvements, the introduction of new monitoring tools, and upcoming governance structures.

On August 22, crypto platform Shibarium, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency network, reported that it is undergoing a fourth upgrade.

According to a message from a representative called “Shy,” the platform has undergone “two days of testing and tweaking” and has reached a state where it is now optimized, albeit still in testing. However, the start of block production provides concrete evidence of some development.

GM #shibarmi ☀️ We have a new update for you on our blog. https://t.co/PKBVls4oar – Shibtoken August 22, 2023

An addition cited in the upgrade details is a new monitoring system. The message mentions specific features, saying it has “enabled a new monitoring system and additional crash lockers including rate limiting at the RPC level and automatic server reset”. These are presumably responses to technical concerns, and may indicate an intent to enhance system reliability, especially during high traffic scenarios.

In the vast and often turbulent field of decentralized systems, misinformation, called FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt), is common. Coy refers to this issue in the letter, noting the tendency of some critics to “constantly shuffle their grievances as FUD becomes manifestly wrong given things have moved on and changed”.





You may also like:



Cheparium beta in “finishing touches”

While the letter conveys some developments, it also touches on potential collaborations. He suggests opportunities for “protocols, people, and projects ready to work in the Shibarium”.

However, there is also a strong note of caution about the importance of due personal care. The letter explicitly states, “DYOR should be your motto,” emphasizing the need for research before sharing.

Shibarium’s future endeavors, as extracted from the letter, include onboarding more validators and incorporating a management document called “ShibPaper”. The latter indicates a move towards orderly governance, although the concrete results of such a framework are still not visible.