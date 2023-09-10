Shiba Inu (SHIB) Supply Increases on Robinhood after Shibarium Launch

Shiba Inu (SHIB) supply increased on Robinhood after Shibarium. Meanwhile, the market is courting Boro. Pre-sale of Finance (ROE) after the token price increase. Maker (MKR) is also firm after talks about a new blockchain.

Despite the rise in SHIB, ROE, and MKR, investors are optimistic, expecting Borroe.Finance to be among the top altcoins in 2023.

SHIB’s $280 million purchase highlights growing demand

After the launch of Shebarium, SHIB’s supply on Robinhood rose by almost 70%.

Data from Arkham Intelligence shows that the trading platform’s supply has risen to 14 trillion SHIB over the past three weeks, pushing their total holdings to over 34 trillion, worth approximately $279.85 million.

This move may indicate increased demand. Interestingly, the increase comes after the launch of Shibarium. Then, in the wake of this rally over the past few weeks, supporters are optimistic that SHIB is likely to rise in the coming sessions.

As of August 22, SHIB was trading at $0.000007993, rising slightly by 4.7% to $0.000008371 by August 29.

By September 3, SHIB was trading at $0.000007806. However, given the excitement around Robinhood’s recent purchase, it could rise 16.1% to $0.000009056.

Borroe.Finance Dramatically Improves Traditional Invoice Financing

Revenue financing is vital for businesses, as it enables them to use their fixed income for immediate financing. However, the invoice financing sector often remains inaccessible to Web 3 and decentralized finance (DeFi) companies, posing a challenge for artists, musicians, NFT creators, and others.

Borroe.Finance offers a service that the best projects in the industry do not. Its approach addresses issues such as currency conversion and irregular payment schedules, which can impact web3’s business.



Their strategy combines hashed NFTs, blockchain technology, and AI-based risk assessment to provide instant financing to companies. The platform also provides a direct way to invest in web3 financing opportunities, discounts on loan offers, and recognition of market activity.

Borroe.Finance stands out from many other projects due to its innovative technology and practical application in the real world.

In the first pre-sale phase, the ROE was 25% higher than in the pilot phase. The token is trading for $0.0125 but will rise to $0.0150 in the second phase, an increase of 20%. However, those who participated in the pilot phase will increase by 50% in the second phase.

Maker is Planning to Launch a Blockchain Inspired by Solana

One of Maker’s co-founders proposed changing the protocol on September 1, 2023.

The proposal involves using Solana’s code base to create an upcoming standalone network for Maker, as it is more efficient. This proposal is part of the “Endgame” upgrade, which was initially revealed in May 2023.



After the announcement, demand for Maker increased, leading to higher prices. On August 30, MKR rose from $1,043 to $1,139, an increase of 9.2%.

Analysts expect MKR stock to rise 7.3% to $1,210 on excitement over the network’s latest proposal.

