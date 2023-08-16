App Subscription Service Setapp to Launch as Alternative App Store

Setapp, an app subscription service, is preparing to launch as an alternative app store in response to new EU regulations set to take effect next year. The company is taking advantage of the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) rules that will allow iOS users to install third-party apps without going through Apple’s App Store.

Apple’s Response Still Unknown

However, it remains unclear how Apple will interpret the new law.

A report from Bloomberg in December 2022 suggested that Apple was ready to comply with DMA by allowing alternative app stores on iPhones and iPads. However, Apple still had concerns about the security risks involved in “sideloading” apps. It is possible that Apple may require these apps to be verified by Apple for a fee.

In the meantime, Setapp is moving forward with the assumption that Apple devices will eventually support third-party app stores, and the company is working on plans to launch its own.

About Setapp and its Plans

Setapp currently offers an app subscription service where users pay $9.99 per month to access over 240 apps for their Mac. These include utilities, productivity software, customization tools, lifestyle applications, and more. Setapp also has plans that offer apps for iOS devices ($12.49/mo), power users with multiple devices ($14.99/mo), family plans, and Setapp for teams.

For the new stand-alone app store, Setapp has over 30 partners on board offering their apps, such as Ulysses, Taskheat, NotePlan, PDFSearch, and Soulver. The company is also inviting more developers to submit their own apps.

Setapp aims to entice developers with better revenue shares than Apple provides. It offers a 70/30 split with developers when customers use their app during the month. Additionally, Setapp shares 20% with developers who bring in new customers. This means developers have the potential to earn up to 90% of Setapp’s user fees every month.

“With 60% of developers interested in distributing their iOS apps through third-party app stores, we are excited to extend our support to iOS-only developers and provide them with a platform to grow users and add revenue streams,” said Oleksandr Kosovan, founder and CEO of Setapp.

If you’re interested in this alternative app store, you can join the waitlist on Setapp’s website to receive updates when it launches.