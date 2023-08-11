Season Three of The Witcher on Netflix

Since the end of July, the second part of season three from The Witcher is available on Netflix. Unlike the previous seasons, this one was released in two parts, with a month between the first and last episodes. The highlight of this season is the final appearance of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. However, Cavill has left the production, possibly due to disagreements over the direction of the script. He will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in the fourth season, but its release will be delayed due to the ongoing actors’ and writers’ strike in Hollywood.

The Witcher Receives Mixed Reviews

Despite being Henry Cavill’s last appearance as the witcher, fans have not been entirely satisfied with this season. Some criticize the script for deviating from the original books, while others find the direction lacking. The Witcher is not receiving rave reviews from its audience.

The Most Hated Episode of The Witcher

The final three episodes of the season have disappointed many fans who were expecting a grand finale to honor Henry Cavill’s performance. The lack of a satisfying ending and the perceived slowness of the series have been major criticisms. Negative opinions have been expressed on various platforms where viewers can rate each episode. The average ratings for the previous seasons were around 8/10, but the ratings for the final episodes have significantly dropped. The seventh episode, which focuses solely on Ciri, received the lowest rating of 4.1/10 and is officially the worst episode since 2019. Audience dissatisfaction stems from the absence of a steady pace and, notably, the absence of the witcher himself.