The Dragon Prince Season 5 Premiere Date Announced

This month will see the premiere of Season 5 of the original fantasy series The Dragon Prince, produced by Netflix. The streaming service has just made an interesting news regarding the show. During a panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, Netflix announced that the first episode of Season 5 would be available on the streaming service today, July 22. The premiere of the new season was at one point planned for the next week, on July 27.

The Dragon Prince’s Journey So Far

The first season of The Dragon Prince premiered in 2018, following the adventures of two young princes named Ezran (played by Sasha Rojen) and Callum (played by Jack De Sena). After an elven assassin named Rayla (Paula Burrows) can sneak her way into the castle, she and the princes create an unexpected relationship. They are joined by their mutual desire to preserve the egg of the dragon prince and promote peace between the kingdoms of magical Xadia and the human kingdoms. It is a mission carried on from one installment to the next of the series. In the meantime, Viren, played by Jason Simpson, is unwavering in his determination to ascend to the throne.

After the allies’ victory over Viren’s army in the previous season, there was finally a modicum of peace throughout the realm at the beginning of the fourth season, which marked the beginning of a time leap of two years. At this time, everyone is doing their best to keep the peace. Despite this, problems appear almost immediately after Claudia (Racquel Belmont), who brought back to life the previously deceased Viren and began the “Mystery of Aaravos” plotline, resurrected the character. As the current season draws to a close, Claudia is intent on tracking down Aaravos (played by Erik Dellums). Despite this, when she and Terry (Benjamin Callins) are fleeing, they forget the staff, which Viren snatches and appears possessed by. When the fifth season picks up, Terry and Claudia are in the midst of a life-or-death struggle to save Viren. While this is happening, Callum, Ezran, Rayla, and Soren (Jesse Inocalla) are relying on the assistance of their other allies to safeguard the lands from the imminent return of the Startouch Elves.

The Creative Team Behind The Dragon Prince

Justin Richmond and Aaron Ehasz are responsible for the creation and writing of The Dragon Prince. Ehasz has previously written for many television programs, including Futurama and Avatar: The Last Airbender. Villads Spangsberg, better known by his stage as “Monkie Kid,” is the primary director of the series. Following him are George Samilksi, Lih Liau, and Giancarlo Volpe. In addition to Devon Giehl, Iain Hendry, and Neil Mukhopadhy, producers Ehasz, Richmond, Volpe, and Spangsberg act as executive producers. Adrian Petriw, Omari Newton, and Rena Anakwe also contribute their voices to the cast. As The Dragon Prince enters its fifth season, it becomes one of the streamer’s longer-running original shows, joining a select group of other Netflix shows that have survived for over one or two seasons.

The fifth season of The Dragon Prince will debut on Netflix on July 22. Watch the promotional video down below: