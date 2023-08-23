Scream 7 without Jenna?

It has been 25 years since the release of the first episode of Scream, and now the iconic Ghostface is back in a reboot that also serves as a sequel. The success of this new adventure is ensured by the return of stars who have made the franchise famous, including Neve Campbell reprising her role as Sidney Prescott, along with rising stars like Melissa Barrera. However, there is uncertainty about the participation of Jenna Ortega, a popular actress known for her roles in X and the Netflix series Wednesday.

Wednesday, Beetlejuice 2: a busy schedule!

Rumors suggest that Jenna Ortega may not be able to return for Scream 7 due to scheduling conflicts. An insider on Twitter, MyTimeToShineHello, claims that the young actress will not be part of the sequel to Scream VI. This news is somewhat credible considering Ortega’s current commitment to Season 2 of Wednesday and her significant role in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2.

However, other insiders, BigScreenLeaks and ViewerAnon, contradict MyTimeToShineHello’s claims. It is difficult to determine the truth at this moment, and we will have to wait for an official statement from Jenna Ortega herself.

Melissa Barrera, the lead actress in this new Scream saga, has expressed her willingness to do a sequel if the fans demand it. As for Scream 7, it is directed by Christopher Landon, known for his work on Happy Death Day and Freaky.