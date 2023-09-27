Ramp Partners with MetaMask to Integrate Live Services

Ramp, a fintech company focused on connecting cryptocurrencies with traditional finance, has partnered with MetaMask, a popular non-custodial wallet, to integrate its live services into the wallet’s mobile app. ConsenSys, an Ethereum-focused technology company, is the developer of MetaMask.

Ramp collaborates with MetaMask

Ramp is designed to bridge the gap between the traditional fiat and cryptocurrency spaces, allowing users to move between the two. Ramp’s partnership with MetaMask aims to give over 100 million MetaMask users across 150 countries full access to the Ramp tool.

During the initial integration, Ramp services will be available to users on the MetaMask mobile app and MetaMask wallet. This would allow users to convert their cryptocurrencies into traditional fiat currencies, adding to the long list of decentralized applications available to MetaMask users.

In a press release shared with News Agencies, Ramp said the primary reason behind the partnership is web3’s development and global adoption. Aside from technology enthusiasts and members with experience in the cryptocurrency space, the average user of financial services faces difficulties in accessing the digital asset space.

By integrating Ramp into the self-managed wallet above all, the partnership will make web3 an integral part of the traditional financial landscape, integrating decentralized finance (defi) into the daily lives of financial services users.

Commenting, Szymon Sypniewicz, CEO of Ramp, said:

“The collaboration between MetaMask and Ramp has accelerated the Web3 revolution! With Ramp’s unparalleled setup in South America and support for instant PIX payments in Brazil, we’re talking about onboarding 100 million Metamask users across 150+ countries and 40+ local currencies directly into web3 – From zero to crypto in just seconds. Add to the mix direct access to nine different Ethereum layer 2 networks (with more to come), and one thing is clear: this is not just another partnership. It is a quantum leap forward. Tool Ramp’s ease of use doesn’t just make it easier; it makes it inevitable. Welcome to the future where web3 becomes a reality for everyone.

MetaMask is building a crypto-friendly ecosystem

Prior to its partnership with Ramp, MetaMask moved to create a cryptocurrency-friendly extension into traditional finance by offering a “Buy Crypto” feature within its Portfolio Dapp. This feature allows users to purchase cryptocurrencies directly with fiat currencies, directly to the user’s wallet.

It also gave users in 189 countries access to nearly 90 cryptocurrencies via their MetaMask wallets while supporting a long list of local payment methods. However, there are purchase limits due to regional laws and regulations.

Commenting on this, Lorenzo Santos, Senior Product Manager at MetaMask, said:

“We recognize that seamless, secure and easy-to-use ports are essential to bridging the gap between traditional and decentralized finance. Integrating the Ramp Network is not just a technical improvement; it is a commitment to providing our users with a more intuitive and frictionless experience as they venture into the world of cryptocurrencies.