Barbie Becomes Warner Bros.’ Most Successful Film Ever, Directed by Greta Gerwig

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, has become the most successful film in the history of Warner Bros. The billion-dollar grossing film has broken numerous records and is now the highest-grossing movie ever made by a female director. Margot Robbie, who produced the film, is also making waves in Hollywood with her latest project.

Margot Robbie’s Credentials as a Producer

Margot Robbie’s success as a producer goes beyond Barbie. She has produced acclaimed films with female talent, ranging from the prestige biopic “I, Tonya” to the DC Comics romp “Birds of Prey.” In 2020, she produced Emerald Fennell’s debut feature film, “Promising Young Woman,” which won Fennell an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Robbie, born and raised in Australia, has been involved in many successful projects. Her latest film, Saltburn, is generating a lot of buzz and is expected to be a strong contender during this Awards season.

Saltburn Cast

The cast of Saltburn includes Rosamund Pike, Carey Mulligan, Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, and more:

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosamund Pike

Carey Mulligan

Barry Keoghan as Oliver Quick

Jacob Elordi as Felix Catton

Archie Madekwe as Farleigh

Richard E. Grant as Sir James

Reece Shearsmith

Lolly Adefope as Lady Daphne

Alison Oliver as Venetia

Paul Rhys as Duncan

Sadie Soverall as Annabel

Aleah Aberdeen as Alicia

Millie Kent as India

Pierre Bergman as Man at Bar

Michelle Thomas as Camilla

Gabriel Bisset-Smith as Reg Starter

Joshua Samuels as Liam

Saga Spjuth-Säll as Sam

Release Date and Director of Saltburn

Saltburn will have its world premiere on October 4, 2023, at the 67th annual BFI London Film Festival. The film will be distributed by MGM in the United States and will be available to audiences on the weekend of Thanksgiving, November 24.

The director of Saltburn is Emerald Lilly Fennell. Fennell is a well-known name in the English acting, directing, and writing communities. She has received numerous nominations and awards, including an Academy Award, British Academy Film prizes, and more. Fennell has worked on notable projects such as “Albert Nobbs,” “Anna Karenina,” and “The Crown.”

Plot and Trailer of Saltburn

Saltburn is described as a sinister story of privilege and desire set in England’s aristocratic high society. The specific details of the plot have been kept under wraps, but it is said to be a riveting and disturbing story of obsession with a soundtrack of early 21st-century pop bangers.

The film follows the character Oliver Quick, played by Barry Keoghan, an Oxford student who falls in love with an upper-class man named Felix Catton, played by Jacob Elordi. Felix invites Oliver to spend the summer at Saltburn, his family’s prestigious estate.

While there is no official trailer for Saltburn yet, first-look photographs of the film have been released, giving viewers a glimpse into the world of excess that the characters inhabit.

If you enjoyed Margot Robbie’s previous films and are looking forward to Saltburn, mark your calendars for its release and get ready to immerse yourself in this mysterious and captivating story.