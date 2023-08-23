Who will be the next Batman? This is the burning question on fans’ minds lately. Filmmaker James Gunn has taken charge of the DC Universe since November 2022, and numerous films have been announced, including “Batman: The Brave and the Bold.” Naturally, the internet is buzzing with rumors about the project. To clear things up, the director recently addressed these rumors on a platform similar to Twitter.

While we’ll have to be patient to find out who will take on the role of Batman in the James Gunn universe, fans have already made their assumptions and preferences. Jensen Ackles from “Supernatural,” Nikolaj Coster-Waldau from “Game of Thrones,” and Alan Ritchson from “Reacher” are some of the actors who stand out the most.

What We Know About the Next Batman

Each Batman movie has its unique characteristics, and “The Brave and the Bold” will be following the same path. Although not much information has been released about this project, there have been some leaks about its inspiration.

The upcoming film will focus on the story of “Batman & Son,” a comic in which Bruce Wayne discovers that he has a son named Damian, whom he had with Talia Al’Ghul. Damian plays a significant role in the Batman universe as the fifth character to take on the Robin mantle. Additionally, there are plans in the works for “The Batman 2,” which will be a direct sequel to the 2022 release and is expected to hit theaters in October 2025. While little information has been revealed about this project as well, we do know that Robert Pattinson will be reprising his role as the protagonist.