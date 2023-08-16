





Recovering from Hack: RocketSwap Labs Reveals Strategy

Introduction RocketSwap Labs revealed its strategy to recover from the massive hack that took $865,000 (471 ETH) from the protocol on August 14. New Farming Contracts The decentralized exchange Base intends to re-introduce new farming contracts and share them publicly on the blockchain, among other measures. The decentralized exchange is approved at the base on the emergency program. You will provide a new farm contract by canceling the power of attorney contract. Then, it will share its open source version on the blockchain while offering a plan to cut production by 0.075 per block. Team’s Plan Furthermore, the team will give up their minting privileges, reserving only low-risk allocation rights for new pools. Investigation Results The announcement is a follow-up to the platform’s Aug. 14 tweet, in which they acknowledged user losses after a hacker stole approximately 471 ETH. The investigation determined that offline signatures were necessary during this process, which led to the private keys being stored on the server. Community Backlash This vulnerability was exploited through an alleged brute force hack targeting the server infrastructure, resulting in the unauthorized transfer of assets belonging to the farm. RocketSwap’s responses garnered a backlash from the community, with one user of the platform Mentionsed This was a terrible reaction to the news. Moreover, this was not the first incident. Previous Incident Just a week ago, on August 8, a community member discovered deleted posts from RocketSwap. They revealed a troubling admission by the team regarding a transaction error involving $69,000 in original tokens (RCKT), which had been inadvertently sent to malicious actors. Collective Commitment As 2023 begins, millions of dollars have already been lost to DeFi hackers, including $287,000 from Aave’s Earning Farm on August 9. Thus, many in the community continue to demonstrate a strong collective commitment to promoting security within the cryptocurrency sector, which is reverberating throughout the industry. However, some changes have been revealed to the public so far.



