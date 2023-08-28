Decrypting Robinhood’s Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet

Robinhood Ranked as Third Largest Holder of Bitcoin

Robinhood is ranked as the third largest holder of bitcoin, with a portfolio valued at more than $3 billion, trailing only Binance and Bitfinex.

Recent investigations from several sources revealed that Robinhood, a popular stock and cryptocurrency trading platform, owns a Bitcoin wallet containing more than $3 billion in BTC. The disclosure makes the company the third largest custodian of bitcoin, trailing only the two leading exchanges, Binance and Bitfinex. These results have been verified and validated by blockchain analytics firm Arkham Intelligence.

Over the past week, the wallet in question has been the subject of speculation within the cryptocurrency community. Market analysts and cryptocurrency enthusiasts previously assumed that ownership could be attributed to financial giants such as BlackRock or other exchanges such as Gemini. This speculation gained momentum due to the introduction of BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF earlier this year. However, the mystery seems to have finally been revealed.

Binance currently holds the record for the largest Bitcoin wallet, which holds over 249,000 BTC worth approximately $6.5 billion. It is closely followed by Bitfinex, with its own treasury of approximately 178,000 bitcoins, or $4.7 billion. Robinhood’s Bitcoin wallet contains more than 118,000 BTC, which is valued at just over $3 billion today.



These results are somewhat surprising given Robinhood’s recent difficulties with user backlog and trading volume. The company’s crypto trading volume saw a 38% year-over-year decline to $3.4 billion in July. Despite this downturn in trading activity, the company’s large holding of BTC indicates a strong underlying commitment to the cryptocurrency as an asset class.

Technical details

Arkham Intelligence data confirms that Robinhood accumulated its bitcoin holdings over several months, locking in 118,300 bitcoins through multiple transfers from different smaller wallets.

These BTC assets are managed under the custody services of Jump Trading, the cryptocurrency trading company. Moreover, BitInfoCharts data confirms that the first deposit into this wallet took place on March 8th and lasted until July 14th.