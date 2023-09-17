Kiyosaki predicts a bleak fate for paper currencies

Robert Kiyosaki, author of “Rich father poor father“, recently shared his positive feelings about cryptocurrencies as the future of money.

The author says that Bitcoin may reach $120,000 next year, warns of a potential economic crisis, and urges investors to consider digital currencies as a haven.

Kiyosaki says green energy hurts the middle class. The data proves otherwise

Kiyosaki recently tweeted about his strong belief in the potential of cryptocurrencies, due to the upcoming TOKEN2049 cryptocurrency conference scheduled for September 18-19.



You may also like:

Robert Kiyosaki sounds the alarm about bank failure

He took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his opinions, saying that cryptocurrencies are the future and that traditional fiat currencies, especially the US dollar, are on the way out.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Singapore at the same time a huge cryptocurrency conference is being held. Exciting. Encryption is the future. Fiat…aka fake money. – Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki)

September 17, 2023

Kiyosaki is optimistic about Bitcoin’s resilience, especially its ability to bounce back after recessions. The price of the king coin is expected to rise to $120,000 next year, driven by the halving event.

Kiyosaki uses the term “criminal money” to describe fiat currency. He encourages investments in assets such as gold, silver and bitcoin as safeguards against the decline in the value of fiat currency, which he predicts will occur due to the injection of trillions into the economy and subsequent rampant inflation.

The financial expert also warns of the potential repercussions of inflation, with the middle class bearing the brunt of the impact. He blames President Joe Biden’s green energy policies as a contributing factor, even though data shows otherwise. Bank of America, for example, estimates that the Biden administration — through the climate provisions of the inflation cap law — has created more than 86,000 clean energy jobs so far, including 50,000 jobs related to electric vehicles.

It is expected that about 1.5 million additional job opportunities will be created during the next decade.

Kiyosaki has repeatedly criticized the US government and the Federal Reserve for continuing to print money. He predicts a major crisis in the US economy and encourages investors to see Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as safe havens during these turbulent times.