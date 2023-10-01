Cooperative Horror Shooter RIPOUT Set to Launch in Early Access

On October 24, publisher 3D Realms and developer Pet Project Games will release the highly anticipated cooperative horror first-person shooter, RIPOUT, in Early Access for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. A full release is also planned for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC.

About RIPOUT

RIPOUT is a thrilling cooperative horror shooter that takes players into the depths of abandoned, mutant-infested spaceships. As they fight their way through, players must collect valuable loot and customize their characters in a race to find the last remaining sanctuary for humanity. The game raises the question: will you and your trusty Pet Gun find Sanctuary in time, or will you perish alongside the rest of Earth’s residents?

Key Features:

Cooperative Player-Versus-Enemy Gameplay – Embark on a variety of missions and explore derelict ships alone or in small teams.

– Embark on a variety of missions and explore derelict ships alone or in small teams. High Variety of Reconfigurable Monsters – Challenge genetically altered beings who have the ability to strengthen and reconfigure themselves by attaching smaller mutants. The unpredictable nature of these enemies keeps players on their toes.

– Challenge genetically altered beings who have the ability to strengthen and reconfigure themselves by attaching smaller mutants. The unpredictable nature of these enemies keeps players on their toes. Living Pet Gun – Stand your ground with the help of your trusty Pet Gun. Harness the power of the sentient biotech and turn it against your foes.

– Stand your ground with the help of your trusty Pet Gun. Harness the power of the sentient biotech and turn it against your foes. Weapon Modifications and Character Classes – Customize your weapon and choose from multiple character specializations to suit your playstyle.

– Customize your weapon and choose from multiple character specializations to suit your playstyle. Quick, Action-Packed Missions – Engage in short, 10-20 minute missions, exploring countless derelict ships. Be prepared for unexpected encounters and horrors lurking around every corner.

– Engage in short, 10-20 minute missions, exploring countless derelict ships. Be prepared for unexpected encounters and horrors lurking around every corner. Procedurally Generated Levels – Enjoy endless replayability and suspense with the game’s procedurally generated level design.

– Enjoy endless replayability and suspense with the game’s procedurally generated level design. Scalable Difficulty – The game offers a challenge for teams of all sizes, thanks to its scaling difficulty.

Embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey through space in search of human survivors. The key lies in Sanctuary. But where is it? And what exactly is it? Uncover the fate of humanity alone or alongside friends in this co-op Sci-Fi FPS experience that guarantees hours of entertainment.

Be sure to check out the exhilarating Early Access Release Date Trailer below for a glimpse into the intense gameplay of RIPOUT.