Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon” Set to Release: A Potential Awards Contender

Ridley Scott, the acclaimed director known for his historical epics, is set to release his latest film, “Napoleon,” starring Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role. With Vanessa Kirby joining the cast, this film generates buzz as an awards contender. While the nearly three-hour-long version of “Napoleon” covers a significant portion of the French Emperor’s life and legacy, Scott has a longer film cut that delves deeper into the character of Joséphine, played by Kirby.

The Extended Cut: A Deeper Dive into Joséphine’s Life

According to Scott, this “fantastic” cut of “Napoleon” runs for a staggering four and a half hours, offering a more comprehensive look into Joséphine’s life before she meets Napoleon. Scott expressed his desire for Apple, the film’s funder, to eventually screen this extended version. However, even the current version of the film is by no means lacking. Joaquin Phoenix describes it as an astonishing story, and he hopes that they were able to capture some of the most interesting moments of Napoleon’s life.

Ridley Scott’s History of Extended Versions

It’s worth noting that Ridley Scott has a history of revisiting his films and releasing extended versions that often surpass the original theatrical cuts. For instance, in Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Scott removed the unnecessary and poorly done original voiceover by Harrison Ford, resulting in a superior version of the film. Similarly, the extended version of Kingdom of Heaven significantly improved the critical reception of the historical epic starring Orlando Bloom.

The Possibility of an Extended Release

Although it remains to be seen whether Apple or Sony Pictures will embrace Scott’s idea of releasing an extended version of “Napoleon,” it seems like a reasonable request that could pique audiences’ curiosity and encourage them to revisit the film. Once Scott completes his work on “Napoleon,” he intends to indulge his passion for making Roman epic films by working on a sequel to the highly acclaimed Gladiator. However, production on the sequel has been delayed due to industrial action by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). Fans can expect the Gladiator sequel to hit theaters on November 22, followed by an exclusive streaming release on Apple TV+.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Synopsis and Expectations for “Napoleon”

As for “Napoleon,” Apple has provided a synopsis that promises a spectacle-filled action epic capturing the rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor. With Joaquin Phoenix’s mesmerizing performance in the lead role, Ridley Scott’s impeccable direction brings Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power to life. The film portrays his captivating relationship with his one true love, Josephine, while showcasing his visionary military and political tactics through dynamic, practical battle sequences that will leave audiences in awe.

In Conclusion: An Extraordinary Cinematic Experience

In conclusion, Ridley Scott’s forthcoming film “Napoleon” promises to be an extraordinary cinematic experience. With a potential extended cut that adds depth to its characters and an intriguing storyline, fans eagerly await whether Apple or Sony Pictures will release the longer version. In the meantime, Scott’s dedication to crafting historical epics continues as he works on a highly anticipated sequel to Gladiator, expected to captivate audiences with its grandeur and spectacle.