The Highly Anticipated Release of Rick and Morty: The Anime

After it first aired in 2013, Rick and Morty immediately won over the hearts of a fan following that could be found worldwide. The series is frequently mentioned as one of the best-animated shows ever. It seemed inevitable that some form of franchising would be included in the production plans in today’s world, given the show’s popularity level and its string of six consecutively profitable seasons. Adult Swim realized they had a solid property when they produced a successful series of Rick and Morty shorts that many people felt was even better than some main show episodes. As a result, on May 18, 2022, they formally gave the go-light to Rick and Morty: The Anime, and it has been airing ever since. Here is everything we know about Rick and Morty: The Anime up to this point because the release date of the spin-off is getting closer all the time.

Rick and Morty: The Anime Cast

Yōhei Tadano as Rick Sanchez

Keisuke Chiba as Morty Smith

Manabu Muraji as Jerry Smith

Akiha Matsui as Summer Smith

Jun Irie as Beth Smith

Manabu Muraji as AI Driver and Hologram Transvestite

Yuki Minami as Hologram Girl

Hinata Tadokoro

Daiki Kobayashi

Hodaka Mieno

Nanami Yamashita

Kazuya Saji as Future Beings

What is the Release Date of Rick and Morty: The Anime?

We regret to inform you that we do not yet have a specific date for the show’s release. It is still anticipated that the program will premiere sometime before the end of this year, and it is also anticipated that the highly anticipated seventh season of the main Rick and Morty series will arrive around the same time for any and all updates concerning anything and everything related to Rick and Morty, including these highly desired release dates. As new information becomes available, we will add it to this page here.

Who are the Creators of Rick and Morty?

Daniel James Harmon is an American actor, writer, and producer. Daniel James Harmon is an American. He is best known for his work as the creator and producer of the NBC/Yahoo! Screen sitcom Community (2009–2015), as well as for his work as the creator and host of the comedy podcast Harmontown (2012–2019), as the co-creator, along with Justin Roiland, of the Adult Swim animated sitcom Rick and Morty (2013–present) and its subsequent franchise, and as the co-founder, along with Rob Schrab, of the alternative television network and website Channel 101.

Mark Justin Roiland is an American voice actor, animator, writer, producer, and director. He is best known as the co-creator of the Adult Swim animated sitcom Rick and Morty, in which he voiced the protagonists Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. He is also known as the co-creator of Hulu’s Solar Opposites, in which he voiced the main character, Korvo, until both networks severed ties with him in 2023 due to domestic abuse charges, which were later dropped. He is best known for his work on both of these projects. In addition, he had previously appeared on Adventure Time as Earl of Lemongrab, on Gravity Falls as Blendin Blandin, and Fish Hooks as Oscar. Both the animation studio Justin Roiland’s Solo Vanity Card Productions! and the video gaming business Squanch Games were formed by him; nevertheless, he resigned from both companies in 2023.

Rick and Morty The Anime: FIRST LOOK | adult swim

How Many Episodes Of Rick And Morty: The Anime Will There Be?

The new show will consist of ten episodes when it debuts. This will provide plenty of wiggle room for Takashi Sano and his staff to put their mark on what is otherwise a new perspective on an already well-established franchise. I hope the quality of the series matches that of the original show.

Where Can You Watch Rick And Morty: The Anime?

It should not come as a surprise to find that, in the same vein as the primary Rick and Morty series, the show, along with this Rick and Morty: Out of the Shadows, will be broadcast on Adult Swim. If you don’t already have a Max subscription but will need one in time for this much-anticipated release, an ad-supported subscription is available for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, while an ad-free version may be purchased for $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year. The anime will be accessible on Max once the current season has concluded.