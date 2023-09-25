Revolution Beauty Unveils New DC Comics Collection

The renowned UK-based beauty company Revolution Beauty has recently launched an exciting collaboration with DC Comics. This new collection will captivate beauty enthusiasts and fans of DC Comics alike.

Gotham-Inspired Makeup Magic

The Gotham-inspired makeup line features the iconic duo Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. It is a perfect addition just in time for Halloween. The collection includes 15 products that pay homage to these beloved characters’ aesthetic and rebellious sides. From fierce eye shadows to striking lip shades and numerous accessories, this captivating collection has something for everyone.

Electrifying Eyeshadow Palettes

The DC X Revolution collection introduces two nine-pan eyeshadow palettes. Harley Quinn inspires the Rebel Heart palette, offering vibrant shades like her signature electric pink “Pigtails” and the opulent “Lil Monster.” The Botanical Beauty palette, paying tribute to Poison Ivy, features exquisite colors ranging from warm nudes to vivid greens. Both palettes come with diamond-shaped and ivy-shaped mirrors, respectively, adding to the overall appeal.

Perfect Pouts with Lip Kits

The collection offers two lip kits if you’re seeking the perfect pout. The Dangerous Red Harley Quinn Lip Kit combines a super-pigmented black pencil with a shimmering red lipstick. The Lucky Kiss Poison Ivy Lip Kit presents a creamy red lip liner pencil paired with a dark and alluring glittery green gloss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Transform Your Look

This collection includes many products to help you achieve the perfect transformation. The Gotham City Comic Eyeshadow Palette offers 20 shades, with each side of the palette dedicated to either Harley Quinn or Poison Ivy. The “Dynamic Duo” Dual-Ended Eyeliners set pairs Poison Ivy’s green and Harley Quinn’s pink and blue shades. And for those looking to get creative, there are Harley’s Chrome Eyeshadow “Pretty Villain,” Poison Ivy’s Chrome Eyeshadow “A New Leaf,” and a dual-ended Brow & Lash Mascara.

Complete Your Look with Accessories

Revolution Beauty has also included complementary items to complete your look. These include Harley Quinn Face Stickers, Poison Ivy Face Gems, a DC x Makeup Revolution “Gotham City” Cosmetic Bag, a Harley Quinn “Diamond” Blending Sponge, and a Brush Set. These accessories provide easy-to-apply finishing touches for a flawless transformation.

How to Get Yours

The DC X Revolution Collection is now available for order through the Revolution Beauty website. Don’t miss out on this exciting collaboration that brings together the world of beauty and the world of DC Comics. Whether you’re a Harley Quinn or Poison Ivy fan or just looking to add comic-inspired flair to your beauty routine, this collection covers you. Get ready to unleash your inner superhero or villain with these stunning products. Order now and let your beauty shine in Gotham-inspired style!

Source: Revolution Beauty