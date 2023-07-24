





Retribution: Liam Neeson’s Next Action Movie

Retribution: Liam Neeson’s Next Action Movie

Villains in action movies still don’t understand that messing with Liam Neeson and his kids is a bad idea. This year, Neeson will be back with another action movie, Retribution. We’ve already seen Neeson fight terrorists on a plane in Non-Stop and strange manipulators in The Commuter, both made by the same people. Now, the actor nominated for an Oscar will go on another high-octane adventure in a different way.

Neeson’s character, Matt Turner, is a struggling father of two teenagers and a banker with a troubled past. He starts his day like any other, with his teenage son (Jack Champion) and young daughter (Lilly Aspell) in the trunk of his car. That is, until a mystery crazy man calls him and says he put a bomb in Matt’s car. Once the bomber proves this, Matt and his kids are forced to go on a city-hopping thrill ride in a movie that is part Taken, part Speed, and part Die Hard with a Vengeance.

Here is everything we know about Liam Neeson’s next action movie, Retribution, including its stars, trailer, release date, and more.

Who is in Retribution Cast

Liam Neeson as Matt Truner

Emily Kusche as Mila

Jack Champion

Embeth Davidtz

Matthew Modine

Arian Moayed

Noma Dumezweni

Lilly Aspell

What is the Release Date of Retribution?

Liam Neeson and his on-screen kids will go on the best road trip of their lives in Retribution, which is set to come out on Friday, August 25, 2023. This will give the action movie some company since DC’s Blue Beetle and the raunchy dog comedy Strays will come out the week before.

Is There a Trailer for Retribution?

The first video for Retribution came out on June 28, 2023. In it, the main character, Matt Turner, is quickly thrown into a world of fear and chaos. Turner and his two kids are out for a drive with him in the morning when he gets what he thinks is a strange prank call. The joke call turned out to be no joke, as a nearby car blew up in front of their eyes. When the mysterious caller calls Turner again, he gives the father and the bankers a list of nearly impossible jobs that Turner must do or else he and his children will blow up in his car. Whoever this bomber is, they seem to have a clear grudge against Turner. The banker is said to have lost a lot of money for some important people, which the bomber seems to take very personally. As he does these chores, which get more painful with each one, Turner becomes a suspect in the eyes of the local police. They think he is the bomber and has taken his own children as hostages.

What is the Plot of Retribution?

The official plot synopsis for Retribution reads as follows:

When A Mysterious Caller Puts A Bomb Under His Car Seat, Matt Turner Begins A High-Speed Chase Across The City To Complete A Specific Series Of Tasks. With His Kids Trapped In The Back Seat And A Bomb That Will Explode If They Get Out Of The Car, A Normal Commute Becomes A Twisted Game Of Life Or Death As Matt Follows The Stranger’s Increasingly Dangerous Instructions In A Race Against Time To Save His Family.

Also, it’s important to note that Retribution is a remake of the 2015 Spanish movie El Desconocido, which has a story similar to that of Retribution. Don’t. Get. Out!, a German drama made in 2018, was also based on the movie.





