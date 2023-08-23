Opposition to Central Bank Digital Currency

Republican Representative French Hill of Arkansas has joined the growing list of policymakers who oppose the idea of ​​a central bank digital currency (CBDC). The congressman has proposed legislation that would prohibit the Federal Reserve from issuing digital currency without the express permission of Congress.

In an exclusive interview with Forbes on Aug. 23, Hill praised the Fed’s recent efforts to modernize the country’s payment system through FedNow. However, he emphasized that there should be a clear separation between this system and the potential creation of a central bank digital currency.

I sat with @stephen_erlich from @forbescripto to discuss all matters #encrypt. Read more ⬇️ https://t.co/kdiTuIABnf – French Hill (@RepFrenchHill) August 23, 2023

While endorsing FedNow, he opposes the idea of ​​the Fed introducing central bank digital currencies for retail use saying it “doesn’t see a need for it in a developed market like the US.”

He further stressed the importance of private sector innovation around dollar-based stable currencies in determining the need and desirability of this payment technology.

The congressman stressed that the development of digital currencies for central banks must be within clear legal frameworks, with explicit approval of the “Article 1 Law of Congress.”

Hill stressed Congress’s role in ensuring public trust, especially in terms of Fourth Amendment protections, noting that concerns about a centralized digital currency largely stem from misunderstandings and concerns about the technology.

He noted that the best way to manage the development of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) is for Congress to authorize its plans. In his view, this would be the only way for users to have some confidence in such digital currencies.



You may also like:

2050: Central Bank Digital Currencies, Artificial Intelligence, and the Uncharted Path Ahead

Growing Opposition Against CBDCs

French Hill is not alone.

In April, Federal Reserve Governor Michele W. Bowman said that the risks of CBDCs outweigh the benefits.

Republican Congressman Warren Davidson also made headlines in July for his criticism of the digital dollar. Davidson described CBDCs as tools that “corrupt money and make it an instrument of coercion and control.”

His concerns mirror those of many of his Republican peers, particularly regarding the possibility of programming a centralized digital currency.

And with the recent legislative proposal made by Hill, it is clear that the debate about CBDCs in the US continues to heat up.

While proponents argue about potential benefits and global competitiveness, skeptics raise concerns about privacy, security and implications for the broader financial system.

As the discussions progress, it is clear that the role of Congress in shaping the future of the country’s digital currency will be pivotal.