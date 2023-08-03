Relive the Exciting Adventure of NCIS Season 20 on Blu-ray and DVD

Relive the exciting adventure of NCIS Season 20 as additional Agent Alden Parker tries to clear his name and enjoy the numerous additional features of the long-running thriller in the comfort of your own home. NCIS Season 20 is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. On Tuesday, August 22, NCIS: The 20th Season will be available on DVD from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Agent Parker’s Fight for Justice

As a result of the shocking events that transpired after Season 19, Agent Parker (Gary Cole) and his ex-wife Vivian Kolchak (Teri Polo) are currently on the run from the FBI and the corrupt Raven. The group looks into Parker’s history, hoping to exonerate him from the accusations. A DVD release of NCIS Season 20 will run approximately 16 hours when it is finally made available. The package will include all 22 episodes spread across six CDs, three crossover episodes from other universes in which NCIS is set, over an hour’s worth of exclusive features, and a behind-the-scenes look with the actors and crew in the season review titled Unforgettable: NCIS Season 20. Audio commentary from cast members, “A Killer Crossover,” “20 Years at the Top,” and “20 Years of Visual Effects” are just some of the unique elements that are included on the bonus disc.

An Exciting Drama with a Dynamic Team

NCIS is an exciting drama focusing on a funny and dynamic team working together to solve high-stakes cases. The team is always under intense pressure. The scope of the investigations conducted by the team of investigators includes various illegal activities, including spying, espionage, and even acts of terrorism. The high-pressure nature of the job frequently results in interpersonal conflict. Yet, when the going gets tough, everyone on the team has each other’s backs.

What Does the Future Hold for NCIS?

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report in February 2023, CBS had decided to order another season of the Primetime Emmy Award–nominated television show. The well-liked criminal drama has been on the air for the past 20 years. It is proceeding confidently into its 21st season with a significant following. On the other hand, the launch of the upcoming season has been pushed back. As a result of the strike that SAG-AFTRA and the WGA coordinated, none of the performers or writers on NCIS have been showing up to work. As the unions continue to struggle for more compensation, fair residual payments, and restrictions and limitations on artificial intelligence, the official release window for the upcoming season has not yet been determined.

Sean Murray, Katrina Law, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, and Rocky Carroll are among the actors who star in NCIS. Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill conceptualized, and executive produced the brand. The show is now being run by Steven D. Binder, who also serves in this capacity. Many authors have contributed to the series, including Bellisario, McGill, Binder, David North, Christopher Waild, and Gina Lucita Monreal.

Beginning on August 22, you can get your hands on the most recent season of NCIS and a ton of bonus material on DVD.