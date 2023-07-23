Reimagining “Dune” on the Big Screen: A Visionary Director’s Unfulfilled Mission

Despite its title, the novel “Dune” has captured the attention of filmmakers throughout the years, leading to multiple film adaptations. Even before Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated version, of which the second part is scheduled for release this year, and David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation, director Alejandro Jodorowsky had embarked on a unique journey to bring this science fiction masterpiece to life on the silver screen. His ambition was grand, seeking to create a sacred film that would revolutionize young minds around the world.

Not Just a Movie, but a Mission

These words may come as a surprise, but not if you’re familiar with Jodorowsky’s enchanting personality. A Franco-Chilean with an unconventional approach, Jodorowsky had been known for his surrealist and experimental works, such as “The Sacred Mountain.” While science fiction might not have been his original forte, he saw in “Dune” the perfect opportunity to unleash his boundless creativity.

Jodorowsky approached the project with utmost dedication. Together with his team, he meticulously crafted a comprehensive bible comprising 3,000 drawings, vividly illustrating his vision of Frank Herbert’s novel. Every aspect was carefully detailed, from camera angles to set design and casting. His remarkable dream team featured the renowned artist Hans Ruedi Giger (who later designed the iconic creature in “Alien”), along with esteemed personalities like Mick Jagger, Salvador Dali, and even Orson Welles, the visionary behind 1984. According to Frank Pavich, the creative mind behind “Jodorowsky’s Dune,” the film possessed incredible potential thanks to Jodorowsky’s artistic reasoning.

An Enduring Influence

Regrettably, Jodorowsky’s film never made it to the big screen. American producers decided against providing the final 5 million dollars needed to complete the project, which would have totaled 15 million. They were deterred by certain details and the unique personality of Jodorowsky. Nevertheless, the famous bible continued to circulate, and the director managed to assemble a team of immensely talented individuals. Frank Pavich notes, “It was Dan Obannon, responsible for the special effects in Jodorowsky’s Dune, who introduced Giger to Ridley Scott, the director of Alien.” This significant encounter influenced the creation of “Blade Runner” (1982) and, most notably, the iconic saga of “Star Wars.”