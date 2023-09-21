A Pop of Pink: Reese Witherspoon’s Iconic Pink Coat for Fall

Looking to brighten up your fall wardrobe? Look no further than Reese Witherspoon’s latest fashion creation: a striking pink coat that is both fashionable and iconic. This longline jacket, inspired by her legendary character Elle Woods from the movie Legally Blonde, is the perfect way to welcome the colder weather while paying homage to a beloved icon.

The Woods Coat: A Fall Staple

Reese Witherspoon and her brand Draper James have recently announced the release of the Woods Coat, just in time for fall. This hot pink jacket is not only a fashion statement but also a way to show your love for one of the best movies of the 2000s. It’s a must-have staple that will bring a touch of color to your life as the leaves change.

Witherspoon took to Instagram to showcase the coat, accompanied by a sweet caption that expresses her adoration for this fashion piece:

Reese Witherspoon’s Favorite Things

“A few of my favorite things: The perfect shade of pink coat that will brighten dreary days… and the perfect Frenchie who will always brighten any day! @draperjames ”

This jacket not only captures the essence of Legally Blonde but also embraces the Barbiecore trend that has taken over this year. Whether you’re headed to classes at Harvard Law or going to work, Witherspoon’s look is ideal for a fall day. Made from a cozy wool blend and featuring front darts and princess seaming on the back, this coat is the ultimate autumn staple.

Officially Inspired by Elle Woods

Not only does this coat scream Legally Blonde, but it is officially inspired by the movie and Elle Woods herself. In Draper James’ description of the product, they explain:

“Inspired by (and named for) one of our founder’s most iconic film roles (that’s Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde movies, of course), our Woods Coat is sure to brighten even the grayest fall or winter day. Made from a cozy wool blend and finished with front darts and princess seaming on the back, it’s a perfect topper for everything from jeans to dresses.”

If you want to get your hands on this gorgeous pink coat, it is currently available for $295 on the Draper James website. Don’t miss out on the chance to add this stunning fall fashion piece to your wardrobe.

Where to Watch Reese Witherspoon

If you’re feeling nostalgic and want to revisit Reese Witherspoon’s iconic role as Elle Woods, you can watch (or re-watch) Legally Blonde with a Prime Video subscription. Additionally, you can catch up on her latest work by checking out the new season of The Morning Show, which just premiered on the 2023 TV schedule, with an Apple TV+ subscription.