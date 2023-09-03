Rediscover Laughter with “Couples Retreat (2009)” Now Streaming on Netflix

Netflix subscribers will have a reason to rejoice come September 1, 2023, as the beloved comedy, Couples Retreat (2009), will make its way to the vast collection of Netflix. Helmed by Peter Billingsley and written by the talented trio of Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn, and Dana Fox, this comedy masterpiece features an ensemble cast of some of the biggest names in the industry.

Get ready to embark on a laughter-filled escapade as we journey to the picturesque tropical haven of Eden. Our story revolves around four couples who find themselves in a unique predicament – they are not just vacationing, but also participating in a couples therapy program. Amidst the breathtaking vistas and therapeutic excursions, our couples will navigate the highs and lows of their relationships, blending humor with heartfelt moments along the way.

The audience is in for a treat as they witness the comedic genius of Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman, Kristen Bell, and Malin Akerman, among others. The movie promises to be a riot of laughter and a heartwarming tale of love, friendship, and the complexities of relationships. With its stunning visuals, exceptional writing, and impeccable cast, Couples Retreat is a movie that will leave a lasting impression on viewers.

The official synopsis, via IMDb, for the movie reads:

“A comedy centered around four couples who settle into a tropical-island resort for a vacation. While one of the couples is there to work on the marriage, the others fail to realize that participation in the resort’s therapy sessions is not optional.”

If you’re a big fan of the 2009 comedy Couples Retreat and eager to find out who played which character in the movie, look no further! We’re excited to share with you the complete cast list that brought this hilarious film to life. Get ready to discover the names of every actor and actress who graced the screen in this unforgettable movie. From the leading roles to the supporting characters, we’ve got all the details covered. So sit back, relax, and let us take you through the entire cast of Couples Retreat.

Couples Retreat cast

As previously mentioned, Couples Retreat features an A-list ensemble of exceptionally talented actors. Dive into the full roster, via IMDb, of these stellar performers below:

Vince Vaughn as Dave

Malin Akerman as Ronnie

Jon Favreau as Joey

Jason Bateman as Jason

Faizon Love as Shane

Kristen Bell as Cynthia

Kristin Davis as Lucy

Kali Hawk as Trudy

Tasha Smith as Jennifer

Carlos Ponce as Salvadore

Peter Serafinowicz as Sctanley

Jean Reno as Marcel

Temuera Morrison as Briggs

Jonna Walsh as Lacey

Gattlin Griffith as Robert

Colin Baiocchi as Kevin

Vernon Vaughn as Grandpa Jim Jim

Jersey Jim as Magician

Is there a trailer for Couples Retreat?

If you’ve somehow missed out on this comedy gem and are unsure if it’s your cup of tea, be sure to watch the trailer below for a sneak peek into what the movie has to offer:

Couples Retreat is now streaming on Netflix.