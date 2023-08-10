Red, White, and Royal Blue: A Viral Phenomenon

Red, White, and Royal Blue was Casey McQuiston’s first published novel, and it caused quite a stir when it was released in 2019. Alex and Henry were first introduced to the readers of this LGBT romance. The book attracted many people’s attention quickly and ultimately became a viral phenomenon across the BookTok area of TikTok. This helped the book climb the New York Times bestseller list rankings.

From Page to Screen: The Highly Awaited Movie

In 2021, Prime Video announced it would turn Red, White & Royal Blue into a full-length motion picture. The highly awaited movie will finally be available to stream for the first time on August 11.

The Story of Red, White & Royal Blue

The story of Red, White & Royal Blue centers on Alex Claremont-Diaz, the First Son of the United States of America, and Prince Henry of England, the gorgeous, charming, and well-liked faces of their respective countries. However, Alex and Henry both harbor a mutual hate for one another, which is not helped when a public incident involving a large amount of cake makes it into the tabloids. Because of this, the two people have no choice but to make a friendly appearance to keep the already tense relationship between the United States and England.

Alex and Henry quickly develop an unexpected and significantly deeper bond with one another, even though they earlier held unpleasant feelings about one another. Unfortunately, they have little choice but to keep their recent romance a secret from the rest of the world to avoid bringing disgrace to their families.

The Cast of Red, White & Royal Blue

A sizable number of actors are featured in the Red, White & Royal Blue ensemble cast. As a result, below, you’ll find a guide we’ve produced that introduces several important characters and lists the actors who represent them in the adaptation.

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz

The character of Alex Claremont-Diaz, played by Taylor Zakhar Perez, is one of the two leads in Red, White & Royal Blue. He represents the American half of the Alex and Henry team. Alex, who is in his 20s and acts as the young face of the White House, is the First Son of the United States and is the First Family’s official spokesman. Alex is trying to connect with younger people so that he may help his mother, President Ellen Claremont, focus on her duties as president.

He has a winning combination of excellent looks, charisma, and a steely determination, not to mention a fair dose of snark. Alex has taken an interest in politics and strives to maintain a relationship with the local community as tight as possible. In addition to this, he has a great deal of animosity towards Henry. Nevertheless, he quickly understands that there is more to the prince than what is initially presented to him.

Before Taylor Zakhar Perez took on the part of Alex, he left an indelible imprint on audiences during his brief tenure on the HBO series Minx, which Starz later picked up. In that role, he played Shane. During that time, fans were captivated by his performance. Prior to his role in this series, Perez had a starring role in both The Kissing Booth 2 and The Kissing Booth 3 on Netflix. Other projects that he has worked on include guest starring roles in television series such as Scandal, Young & Hungry, and Suburgatory, as well as roles in feature films such as the most recent iteration of 1UP and others.

Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry

Prince Henry, played by Nicholas Galitzine, is the other principal character in Red, White & Royal Blue. He represents the United Kingdom’s side of the conflict. In the same way, as Alex is, Henry is a representative of his nation. However, his pressures are somewhat different, and he comes from a larger family than the average person.

Henry is quieter in public than Alex, and he frequently takes a more serious approach to his responsibilities, which can come across as cold to some people (especially Alex). Alex is taken aback by Henry concealing a more compassionate side that becomes more apparent as the narrative progresses. In addition to that, he reveals some of his smart quips and begins an engaging exchange with Alex.

Before his role in Red, White & Royal Blue, Nicholas Galitzine portrayed Prince Robert in Prime Video’s Cinderella (2021), where he first donned a royal figure’s mantle. Galitzine remained active in the streaming industry in 2022, playing the role of Luke in an original film produced by Netflix called Purple Hearts. Among his many other film credits are those for The Craft: Legacy and Handsome Devil. Chambers, an original series produced by Netflix, had him in a starring role opposite his co-star from the film Red, White & Royal Blue, Uma Thurman. Galitzine will next be seen in the movie Bottoms (which premieres on August 25) and the television series Mary & George (the premiere date of which has yet to be determined).

Uma Thurman as President Ellen Claremont

Uma Thurman is featured in the role of President Ellen Claremont, a Democrat born and raised in Texas. She had to put in a lot of hard work in order to climb the ranks of the government, and she continues to do so despite the opposition she faces. Even though she is determined to have a successful profession, she makes sure to keep her passion for Alex in check and provides him with as much assistance as she can. She was formerly married to Senator Oscar Diaz, but they divorced.

Uma Thurman has been a mainstay in the entertainment world for a long time. She is most known for her roles in the films Kill Bill (both volumes), Pulp Fiction, and The Producers, amongst many others. In recent years, Thurman has starring roles in two programs for Apple TV+: Super Pumped and Suspicion. She also had a role in the original Netflix series Chambers, which she starred in with Nicholas Galitzine. Hollywood Stargirl, The War with Grandpa, and The House That Jack Built is among the most recent films for which Thurman has been credited as an actor. She will also star in The Kill Room (which will be released on September 28) and The Old Guard 2 (the release date of which has not yet been determined).

Rachel Hilson as Nora Holleran

Nora, played by Rachel Hilson, is connected to Vice President Mike Holleran and appears in the show. She is Alex’s best friend and is considered a member of the family because of their close relationship. As the re-election campaign for President Claremont gets underway, Nora, who works in the analytics department, is essential in ensuring everything stays organized and runs properly.

According to the novel’s plot, she started as a student at MIT but later switched to George Washington University. Nora and Alex were in a relationship in the past. Still, now Nora is assisting Alex in navigating his feelings for Henry. In her leisure time, Nora enjoys reading deceptive tabloids about secret romances. Still, in the evenings, she prefers to unwind and rest.

Rachel Hilson has spent most of her career to this point appearing in a variety of different television shows. Most recently, she played the role of Mia Brooks in the original series Love, Victor, which Hulu produced. In addition, Hilson appeared in multiple episodes of NBC’s This Is Us playing the younger version of Beth. Other television shows, such as In the Vault, American Horror Story, Rise, and The Good Wife, have allowed Hilson to appear in recurrent parts. Nina, Hilson’s next on-screen role, will be in the upcoming series Duster, created by J.J. Abrams.

Clifton Collins Jr. as Oscar Diaz

In the film version, Claremont-Diaz’s family dynamics are completed by adding Clifton Collins Jr. Oscar, much like Ellen, who is involved in politics and currently serves as the United States Senator for California. Ellen and Oscar have a lot of disagreements, most of which center on how Ellen conducts her campaign for re-election, despite the fact that they both have a deep affection for Alex.

In the meantime, Oscar and Alex are still rather close despite the fact that they don’t see each other as frequently. Clifton Collins Jr. is another well-known actor in the business. He has been in a wide variety of films, including box office smashes like Star Trek (2009), cult classics like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and…