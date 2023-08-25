Star Wars-style space opera comes to Netflix thanks to Rebel Moon and Zack Snyder

If you are a fan of video games and followed the evening event called Opening Night Live last Tuesday, you might have noticed the surprise appearance of director Zack Snyder. He came to this pre-Gamescom show to present his upcoming project, Rebel Moon. In an attempt to compete with Disney and Star Wars, Netflix has enlisted Zack Snyder, the man behind films like Justice League, Man of Steel, and Batman vs. Superman, to create its own galactic epic.

Rebel Moon will be presented as an alternative that will potentially surpass the Star Wars franchise. The first part of Rebel Moon, called “Rebel Moon: Child of Fire,” is set to be released on December 22, 2023. The remainder of this inaugural story, named “Rebel Moon: The Slasher,” will be available on April 19, 2024. Following the success of Army of the Dead, the partnership between Netflix and Zack Snyder seems promising. When questioned about his project, the director assured that his space opera will avoid the same issues that plagued Star Wars.

Zack Snyder Doesn’t Want To Make The Same Costume Mistakes As Star Wars

While Rebel Moon shares many similarities with George Lucas’ iconic intergalactic saga, it is not intended to be a mere copy of Star Wars. On the contrary, Zack Snyder wants to avoid the pitfalls that the Disney-owned franchise fell into. He particularly emphasizes the importance of coherence in his universe, especially when it comes to costumes. According to Snyder, the details of a character’s attire are crucial and cannot be taken lightly.

Visual aesthetics play a fundamental role when establishing a new universe like Rebel Moon. Many people on social media are already praising the superiority of Snyder’s work over George Lucas’ universe. For instance, there is a debate about lightsabers, with some claiming that Rebel Moon’s version surpasses Star Wars’. It remains to be seen if this coherence and visual authenticity will be present when Rebel Moon is released in December and April.