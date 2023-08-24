





Ragnarok: A Popular Series

Ragnarok: A Popular Series

A Popular Series

The Ragnarok series, which has been broadcast on Netflix since 2020, takes place in a Norwegian village that is facing environmental issues caused by melting glaciers. In this setting, the end of the world seems imminent. The story revolves around Magne, a teenager who possesses the powers of Thor and fights against the forces that threaten to destroy the planet. With season 3 about to launch, Netflix has offered a sneak peek of the first few minutes of the show to tease its audience.

The Conclusion of the Series

Ragnarok will return on August 24 for its third and final season. This season will feature an epic battle between gods and giants, offering Magne’s character the ultimate test of his abilities.

A Well-Loved Series

The first two seasons consist of six episodes each, with a runtime of approximately 40 minutes per episode. This allows viewers to catch up on the entire series before the conclusion arrives. Season 1 received a score of 70 from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with a consensus that Ragnarok’s modest approach to its apocalyptic mythology grounds Nordic folklore in an accessible way that appeals to young adult viewers. The series was even more popular among the audience, with a score of 84% for season 1 and 89% for season 2.



