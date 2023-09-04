Note-taking App Qept Makes DM-to-yourself Easier

Many people use messaging apps like WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram to send things to themselves. Recognizing this trend, developer Willem de Beijer has created a new note-taking app called Qept specifically designed for this purpose.

Better Organization and Editing

While popular chat apps offer self-texting options, Qept stands out in terms of organization and editing capabilities. The app allows users to easily create checklists and to-do lists for tasks such as grocery shopping or daily planning.

Simplified Note-Taking

Similar to any chat app, you can start typing and hit “send” to write a note or thought on Qept. A convenient checkmark button above the textbox enables you to quickly create checklists or to-do lists. Assigning a “Topic” to notes enhances organization but is not mandatory.

Easily Manage and Edit Notes

All notes, regardless of whether they have a topic assigned, appear in the home timeline. You can edit them even after sending them to the timeline. In a future update, the app will allow you to hide or collapse notes from a topic and show/hide archived notes with a single tap.

Forthcoming Updates

In the coming weeks, the developer plans to release updates including improved visual appearance and navigation, a filter for archived notes, the ability to add reminders, and bullet points for formatting. De Beijer also intends to launch a Mac app and introduce features such as note search, bulk edits, and support for rich links.

Free Download with Options for Pro Features

You can download Qept for free. However, to add more than three topics, there is a monthly charge of $7.99. In the future, the developer will introduce additional pro features like image and file support.

A Comparison to Stashpad

Qept offers similar functionality to Stashpad but caters more towards basic note-taking needs and reliance on checklists. While Stashpad has raised significant funding from notable individuals in the tech industry, it limits free usage across devices to 50 notes only.