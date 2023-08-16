Pumpkinhead Gets Terrifying 4K Steelbook Release in Time for Halloween

This fall, many chilling motion pictures will be made available for the first time in 4K resolution. Some of his more well-known works are The Mist, The Exorcist, The Blob, Scream 3, and Night of the Demons. This horrifying pile also contains the cult classic horror film Pumpkinhead, which Stan Winston directed. In addition to getting all the frightening bells and whistles from Scream Factory, the 1988 film Pumpkinhead will also get a steel book from the chilling boutique label. Pumpkinhead was released in the United States. The Steelbook is scheduled to be distributed to the public on October 10th.

The Breathtaking Artwork of Pumpkinhead Steelbook

The breathtaking new artwork depicting Pumpkinhead charging headfirst into its next victim is the primary highlight of the steel book exclusive to Best Buy. It appears the demon is attempting to break free from the chains holding it within the steel book. Oranges in various tones are used throughout the piece, giving the impression that it is alive with thoughts of the approaching Halloween holiday. There is a great deal of attention to detail in this work, including the huge veiny eyes of Pumpkinhead, their wrinkly skin that does make them look like the inside of a rotting pumpkin, and their terrifyingly sharp claws.

The Features of the Pumpkinhead Steelbook

The price of the steel book will be $34.99, including all of the unique features in Scream Factory’s standard Collector’s Edition release. These features include a new 4K scan of the film itself. This new interpretation of Pumpkinhead is the terrifying work that Scream Factory has produced to this point. The company has previously created excellent steel books for Army of Darkness, The Fog, and They Live.

What is The Plot Of Pumpkinhead?

It’s possible that “Pumpkinhead” won’t go down in history as an 80s classic on the same level as “Friday the 13th,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” or “Sleepaway Camp.” Nevertheless, it is often considered among the most horrifying movies ever made in that historically significant genre. This gory revenge flick is all about the monsters getting their own back. Ed Harley (Lance Henriksen), a bereaved father, seeks the assistance of a witch after learning that a group of prankster teenagers are responsible for the death of his kid. This assistance comes in the form of Pumpkinhead, who embarks on a quest to eliminate every young person involved in some way in the passing of the little lad.

However, Winston’s direction is the primary reason this picture has continued to influence the subgenre over the past 35 years. The legendary special effects make-up artist debuted as a director with this film. From the breathtaking work on the actual special effects to the terrifyingly enjoyable atmosphere, Winston had one of the best debut pictures in the annals of horror cinema history. Although he was better recognized for his work on special effects in movies such as Friday the 13th Part III, Jurassic Park, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and Batman Returns, horror fans will be forever indebted to the Academy Award winner for his terrifyingly amazing work in Pumpkinhead.

When will the 4K version of Pumpkinhead be available?

On October 10th, 2023, Pumpkinhead’s brand-new 4K steel book will be released. This comes just in time for your annual marathons of scary movies leading up to Halloween, and it comes out on the same day as the film’s other 4K editions. In addition, Pumpkinhead is currently available to stream on Paramount+. Take a look at the artwork that was chosen for the Steelbook’s cover down below.