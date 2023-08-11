





A strange stunt and the sweet taste of irony





A strange stunt

If you follow DC Comics news, you know that a new movie called Blue Beetle will be released in cinemas on August 16. This film is based on the popular comic of the same name. The story revolves around a young university student named Jaime Reyes who discovers an alien costume called the Scarab, which grants him superhuman abilities. The movie promises to be an exciting action-packed adventure.

To promote the upcoming film, Warner Bros. has taken some unique steps such as placing advertising cards directly in stores. Recently, a user shared a photo showing a larger-than-life Blue Beetle figure that also serves as a display stand for comic books.

However, there’s an interesting twist. On the base of the figure, logos of various DC Comics movies are displayed, including the emblem of Batgirl, a movie that was unexpectedly canceled by the studio. This unusual pairing of Blue Beetle and Batgirl in the promotional campaign has caught the attention of fans.

The sweet taste of irony

Among DC Comics characters, Batgirl is greatly admired by fans. Just imagine, a big-budget Batgirl movie was in the works. The film was directed by Billall Fallah and Adil El Arbi and starred Leslie Grace in the lead role, Brendan Fraser as Firefly, Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman, and JK Simmons returning as James Gordon.

The irony is that the Batgirl movie had already been filmed and was in the post-production stage. It was slated to be released in August 2022. However, Warner Bros. Discovery unexpectedly canceled the movie, leaving fans disappointed. To make matters worse, the cancellation not only cost the studio a significant amount of money, estimated to be between 70 and 90 million dollars, but it also generated negative attention on the internet.

Now, during the promotional campaign for Blue Beetle, seeing the Batgirl logo has reopened the wound for many fans. Some speculate that the presence of the Batgirl logo in the campaign is due to cost-cutting measures for Blue Beetle’s marketing, as Warner Bros. had to use outdated promotional materials. In addition to Batgirl, the logo of The Batman, released earlier in 2022, can also be seen. This marketing mishap has certainly caused a stir among fans.



