Prey to be Released on Home Media in 4K UHD

One of the most unexpected hits on streaming services in 2017 is getting its own home media release. 20th Century Studios has announced that Prey will be available on home media on October 3 in 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD). More than four years after the studio attempted to give the franchise a new lease on life once more, Dan Trachtenberg’s most recent endeavor served as a fresh start for the Predator film series. Prey was met with favorable reviews from the media at its initial release, cementing its status as a promising prequel that has the potential to deepen the lore of the dangerous alien monsters that have taken their conflict to our world.

Reviving the Predator Franchise

In the thriller titled “2022,” the main character, Naru (played by Amber Midthunder), believes that being a skilled hunter would be the most beneficial role she could play within her community. Her observation of her brother’s skill as a hunter, who regularly provided the people in his community with meat and fur from the animals they had killed, was the impetus for her fantasy. She experiences a lucky night in which she sees weird lights in the sky, and she interprets these lights as the confirmation she has been looking for to become an official hunter. On the other hand, she had no way of imagining the terrible things that those lights would bring with them, placing the lives of everyone in Hamlet in great jeopardy.

A Deadly Beast on Earth

A Yautja had made its way to Earth, and once it did, it was determined to satisfy its hunger for blood by any means necessary. Naru knew that she needed to quickly formulate a plan to provide a chance of survival for her people, despite the fact that she did not know what to do in the face of a lethal beast she had never seen before. After a vicious battle resulting in her brother’s death, the novel’s main character becomes more resolved than ever to expel the monster from her planet and her town. By using its weapons against it, Maru can emerge triumphant from this conflict.

Exclusive Bonus Content

The future release of the film in 4K UHD will include more than two hours of supplementary content unavailable on the internet when the project was first made available online. The production process that the cast and crew went through to bring the most recent Predator adventure to life may now be viewed by the audience. Both practical and digital effects were utilized to depict Naru’s story because the new location opened the door for more creative expression in a series that has been established for decades. It is difficult to keep anyone safe from the claws of a Yautja, but we would have a lot of fun writing the next chapter in the series.