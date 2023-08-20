The Return of Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury

The Power Rangers series, which has been running for a long time, will soon visit space again. On September 29, Netflix will debut the first episode of the new season of the long-running television series Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury. Hasbro, who now owns the rights to produce the program, will celebrate the show’s 30th season, “Cosmic Fury,” by reviving one of the original Power Rangers. David Yost, who appeared in the first several seasons of Power Rangers as the introverted and cerebral Billy Cranston (also known as the Blue Ranger), will make his way back to the series to mentor the most recent group of Power Rangers.

The Return of Billy Cranston

They are going to need his assistance since they are going to be going up against a formidable adversary who is reminiscent of a Cenobite named Lord Zedd. This is an adversary that Billy has fought many times over the course of his heroic career. Yost has only recently finished reprising his part in the anniversary episode Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Once and Always, which brought him together with several of his former co-stars from the Power Rangers television series. The animated series Cosmic Fury will consist of ten episodes. They will have an original theme tune composed by Bert Selen.

A Blast from the Past

The original Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers series maintained the same cast of Power Rangers throughout its first few seasons, eventually rotating out cast members as they left the program over the course of those first few seasons. Eventually, however, the show shifted its strategy and began each season and theme with a new cast. However, previous Rangers occasionally returned for team-ups and reunion specials when the show did this.

In this way, the cast of Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury will be identical to that of the previous series, Power Rangers: Dino Fury. This will bring the show full circle to its beginnings. Russell Curry will play the role of Zayto, Hunter Deno will play the role of Amelia Jones, Kai Moya will play the role of Ollie Akana, Tessa Rao will play Izzy Garcia, Chance Perez will play Javi Garcia, Jordon Fite will play Aiyon, and Jacqueline Joe will play Fern. It will incorporate localized footage from a Japanese Super Sentai series, 2017’s Uchu Sentai Kyuranger. This is something that has been done with past Power Rangers series. However, in contrast to its forerunners, this one will solely use the robot Zords from the Sentai series; both the Ranger costumes and the monstrous adversaries will be brand new.

Coming Soon to Netflix

On September 29, the first episode of Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury will be available on Netflix.