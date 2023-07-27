The Upcoming Film “Poor Things”: An Update and Overview

The most recent episode of Poor Things is an important update since it includes the trailer for the upcoming film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. Early in 2021, the pre-production phase of Poor Things began, and ever since then, information on the film’s release date, cast, and other aspects has been gradually published. A full-length trailer for the film was made available in June 2023.

The film Poor Things is an adaptation of the Scottish author Alasdair Gray’s novel of the same name, published in 1992. The book tells the story of Bella Baxter through the lens of a Victorian-era narrative that incorporates a wide variety of literary themes and cliches, notably concepts from Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. Like the Creature in Frankenstein, Bella is brought to life using scientific techniques, and the tale of Poor Things focuses on her coming of age in a very different world.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos: A Perfect Fit for “Poor Things”

The absurdist director that brought you The Lobster and The Killing of a Sacred Deer was a natural choice to tell the weird story that Poor Things tells, which is perfect for his style. The movies directed by Yorgos Lanthimos are consistently outstanding. He has been justly recognized for his work by receiving four Oscar nominations: once for Dogtooth in the category of Best Foreign Language Film, once for The Lobster in the category of Best Original Screenplay, and twice for his movie The Favorite in the categories of Best Picture and Best Director. Lanthimos is a well-known director who is known for crafting films that are both unsettling and shockingly amusing.

Poor Things Cast

Emma Stone as Bella Baxter

Mark Ruffalo as Duncan Wedderburn

Ramy Youssef as Max McCandles

Willem Dafoe as Dr. Godwin Baxter

Kathryn Hunter as Swiney

Christopher Abbott as Alfie Blessington

Jerrod Carmichael as Harry Astley

Suzy Bemba as Toinette

Margaret Qualley as Felicity

John Locke as David, Alfie’s Burlter

Charlie Hiscock as Fop #2

Damien Bonnard as Father

Jack Barton as Fop #1

Jeremy Wheeler as Ship Officer

Vivienne Soan as Duchess

Wayne Brett as Priest

Miles Jovian as Gangplank Steward 2

Laurent Borel as Crab Man

What is the Release Date of Poor Things?

It was originally planned for the film Poor Things to be released in theaters on September 8th, 2023. However, due to the ongoing strikes by WGA and SAG-AFTRA, the film’s original release date of March 8th, 2023, has been pushed back to December 8th, 2023. This new date represents a delay of three months.

The movie, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, will have its world premiere at the 80th Venice Film Festival from August 30th until September 9th this year. However, most of the world will watch the movie around Christmas.

Who is the Director of Poor Things?

Georgios “Yorgos” Lanthimos is a Greek film director, film producer, screenwriter, photographer, theatre director, and former professional basketball player. He is also a former professional basketball player. Since 2015, Lanthimos has moved away from making Greek films and instead focuses on directing English-language films with larger budgets produced in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. Because of his work, he has been nominated for four Academy Awards: Best International Feature Film for Dogtooth (2009), Best Original Screenplay for The Lobster (2015), Best Director for The Favourite (2018), and Best Picture for The Favourite (2018).

Plot of Poor Things

The novel Poor Things essentially reimagines the classic horror narrative of Frankenstein. It chronicles the story of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by a brilliant mad scientist named Dr. Godwin Baxter after a sad end, but with an infant’s brain implanted in her body. Bella struggles to make sense of who she is and where she fits in the world around her as she attempts, with the help of Dr. Godwin, to regain her footing in society and its norms. However, she can’t help but feel hemmed in and disoriented. She runs away with a shady attorney named Duncan Wedderburn and embarks on an otherworldly adventure together. Bella matures and searches for answers as she travels through the many forms and prejudices that exist during the historical period. She hopes that one day she will be liberated.

The novel is presented as evidence and writings from various unreliable narrators, all of whom have opposing accounts and perspectives on the events in the plot. One of these unreliable narrators is the author, Alasdair Gray, who presents himself as an editor of the manuscript. Observing how this format is translated into the medium of movies will be fascinating. Through the prism of a morbid sense of humor, the novel explores topics such