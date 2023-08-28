The Comedy Group Please Don’t Destroy Brings Fresh Talent to Saturday Night Live

As a result of the departure of some of the biggest heavy hitters from Saturday Night Live, such as Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, and Pete Davidson, the program needs a collection of dynamic and entertaining talents to keep the show as relevant and original as possible. The comedy group known as Please Don’t Destroy, which is comprised of actors Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, has provided the program with the ability to rely on a cast that is not only highly strange but also extremely entertaining.

Because of their never-ending stream of digital shorts, including celebrity guests such as Rami Malek, Jenna Ortega, and Austin Butler, they have become an instant hit and a spiritual continuation of the era in which The Lonely Island hosted Saturday Night Live. The boys of Please Don’t Destroy are moving on to the big screen with their first feature film, Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, after spending only a few years on the sketch program. The debut of the film’s initial stills has piqued the fans’ interest, who cannot wait to watch the finished product. Anyone curious about the specifics of the first film produced by Please Don’t Destroy has found themselves in the appropriate location.

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain Cast

Nichole Sakura

Bowen Yang

Conan O’Brien

Sunita Mani

Cedric Yarbrough as Gates

Megan Stalter

X Mayo

John Higgins

Dax Flame

Jordan Mendoza as Dylan

Maximo Masefield as Young Martin

Ben Marshall

Jamie Linn Watson as Jane (Amy’s Friend)

Martin Herlihy

Marcel Nahapetian as Young John

Marian Green

Michael Longfellow

Rick Espaillat as Capt. Jean Pierre LeRoche

What is the Release Date of Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain?

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain is scheduled to be available on November 17th, 2023. The project’s launch date was originally planned to take place on August 18th, 2023. However, it took some time before Universal could create room for Strays, their other R-rated comedy.

Who is The Director of Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain?

Paul Briganti is the director of Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain. Greener Grass (2015), Kids Reenact (2009), and Donald and Jess (2015) are some of the films that Paul Briganti is renowned for. They have a daughter together named Kori Adelson. They only have one child together.

Is There a Trailer for ‘Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain’?

Regrettably,