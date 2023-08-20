“Piranha II: The Spawning” is a film that can be considered as a real flop, with a rating of only 5%. However, it was directed by the renowned filmmaker James Cameron, known for his other successful movies like Aliens, Avatar, and Titanic. This sequel to the original Piranhas film, directed by Joe Dante in 1978, continues the story of a group of people facing a deadly threat from man-eating piranhas.

A critical failure

Despite the success of the first Piranha film with a 70% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, its sequel failed to impress the critics. One reviewer comments on the film’s sloppy construction, stating that even though it unintentionally provides some humor and a beachside bloodbath, its overall execution is unforgivable. It is worth noting that James Cameron faced budget constraints while making this film, which might have contributed to its failure. Ironically, it appears that Cameron wants to distance himself from Piranha 2, often referring to Terminator as his first feature film, even though it was made two years later.