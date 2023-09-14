A Thank You Message from Peaky Blinders

Attention, Peaky Blinders fans! The official X account (formerly known as Twitter) of the series recently expressed gratitude to their incredible fans for the past ten years. In addition, Steven Knight, the creator of the show, has also shared a message:

A decade today since Series 1 Episode 1 of Peaky Blinders first aired, on BBC Two. Huge thanks to our incredible fans for the past ten years. Here’s to the next ten…#PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/FUsCEoJMzT

This message comes just a few months after Steven Knight hinted in a speech that the planned film would not mark the end of Peaky Blinders. He expressed how amazed he was that a series centered around a Birmingham gangster family could resonate so deeply with the audience. Knight added, “So what will happen? This will be revealed to you later. But know that this is not the end.” Stay tuned for potential announcements about the Peaky Blinders universe!

A Film Set in the Second World War

The Peaky Blinders series revolves around the eponymous gang led by Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy). While the show is based on a real group of criminals, it deviates from historical accuracy, primarily in terms of the timeline. The actual Peaky Blinders operated in the early 1900s, whereas the Netflix series depicts events between 1918 and 1939. Season 6 introduces Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin), a fascist antagonist, and the upcoming film could center around the rivalry between Mosley and the Shelbys.

The film is set during World War II, a period when the real-life Mosley was imprisoned in 1940 during the dissolution of his British Union. Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that the film will connect Tommy Shelby to this historical event. No release date has been announced yet. As a reminder, all six seasons of Peaky Blinders are currently available to stream on Netflix.