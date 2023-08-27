Peacemaker Season 2: What to Expect from the DC Series

While the new co-heads of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, are working on outlining their new vision for a connected DC Comics cinematic universe, we already know that at least a few familiar names will return from the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), which is soon going to be discontinued.

The well-liked anti-hero Peacemaker, played by John Cena and scheduled to appear in Peacemaker Season 2 on Max, is speculated to be the first of these characters to make a comeback. Gunn has repeatedly affirmed that Peacemaker Season 2 is still in development, implying that it may still fit into his and Safran’s new vision for DC even though it was announced before Gunn and Safran’s employment as co-CEOs. This is even though it was announced before Gunn and Safran’s co-CEO appointment.

Christopher Smith, the Peacemaker, made his initial appearance in James Gunn’s DC debut film, The Suicide Squad, which was the vastly improved sequel to the lackluster film Suicide Squad. The archetype of a “douchey Captain America,” a well-intentioned patriot who celebrates that patriotism in the most violent manner possible, was excellently portrayed here by John Cena, who did an excellent job at portraying the character. According to what the man has said, he longs for peace with all his heart. He is willing to kill every man, woman, and child to achieve it, even if he does not intend the latter part of this statement. Peacemaker is the lone member of Task Force X who is unwaveringly loyal to Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), even to the point of being willing to kill Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) to protect her. This is even though Peacemaker is a member of Task Force X. Even after Bloodsport (Idris Elba) shoots him in the neck, Peacemaker can survive thanks to some medical miracle. Despite this, he is still working for the government. That plays a role in the first season of the show Peacemaker, in which the protagonist, Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), is coerced into working with a motley crew that includes Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), John Economos (Steve Agee), Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji), Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), and Eagly (Dee Bradley Baker). They are charged with putting an end to something known as Project Butterfly, which is a secret extraterrestrial menace. During the same period, Peacemaker faces his bigoted and cruel father, Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick), also known as The White Dragon. It has yet to be completely clear what Christopher Smith’s next adventure will include, but you can be sure that preparations are still being made for it.

Peacemaker Season 2 Cast

John Cena as Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker

Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante

Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo

Steve Agee as John Economos

Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

Robert Patrick as August’ Auggie’ Smith

Release Date of Peacemaker Season 2

The second season of Peacemaker has yet to be given a release date, even though the show has been renewed for a second season. In contrast to most television shows, particularly those as successful as this one, it is common knowledge that the show will not return for some time. Gunn has been keeping busy due to the fact that he has been working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Marvel Studios. According to Small Screen, he has also stated that he will complete production on the show Waller before beginning work on Peacemaker. As a result, it is quite unlikely that the popular DCU show will return until 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Creator of Peacemaker Series

James Francis Gunn Jr. is a well-known American director and executive at a film studio. In the middle of the 1990s, he launched his career as a screenwriter, beginning his tenure with Troma Entertainment with the film Tromeo and Juliet (1997). After that, he began his career as a film director, making his debut with the horror-comedy movie Slither (2006) and later going on to the superhero genre with films such as Super (2010), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), The Suicide Squad (2021), and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). The year 2022 saw Gunn and Peter Safran being hired by Warner Bros. Discovery to take on the roles of co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios. In addition, he penned and directed the web series James Gunn’s PG Porn (which aired from 2008 to 2009), the original series Peacemaker, which airs on HBO Max from 2022 to the current day, and the original special for Disney+ titled The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022). Other works of his include writing for the 2004 remake of George A. Romero’s 1978 film Dawn of the Dead, writing the live-action adaptation of Scooby-Doo (2002) and its sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004), writing and producing the horror-action film The Belko Experiment (2016), producing the superhero-horror film Brightburn (2019), and contributing to the comedy-anthology film Movie 43 (2013) (directing the segment “Beezel”)

Trailer for Peacemaker Season 2

Since the trailer for Peacemaker Season 2 has not yet been made available, we must be patient and wait to find out how Christopher Smith intends to bring peace to the DC Universe in his second standalone season.

Plot of Peacemaker Season 2

As of May 2023, we have yet to determine what the plot of the second season of Peacemaker will involve because Gunn is the one penning the screenplays for these more episodes. We never in a million years would have anticipated that the first season would center on a storyline involving an extraterrestrial invasion and butterflies. Therefore, it is best to avoid second-guessing Gunn’s action plan. Despite this, a few plots from the first season still need to be resolved. First, despite the harsh treatment Chris and his brother received at the hands of Peacemaker, he still harbors guilt over the fact that he murdered his father, Auggie. In the most recent episode, Peacemaker has a fantasy in which he hears his father yelling at him, which motivates the irrational hero to behave even more viciously. We’ll probably hear about this in season 2 of the show. Adebayo’s choice to reveal to the outside world what is going on in Belle Reve has also resulted in some repercussions. Amanda Waller will likely take some kind of hit now that the Suicide Squad scheme has been exposed to the world. Would it be possible for Waller to exact revenge on the individuals who harmed her reputation? Given that Waller’s daughter betrayed her, the possibility exists that Waller’s thirst for revenge will be dampened due to this development. Gunn is aware of how popular Vigilante is. Still, he does not believe that the character of Adrian Chase will be maintained in season two to satisfy viewers. Gunn asserts that he was a linear progression throughout the first season; hence, we predict his storyline will become more convoluted throughout the second installment. Gunn gets a kick out of digging further into people’s lives, which he thinks is too simplistic. Additionally, we anticipate that at least one reference will be made to the movie “Suicide Squad.” The Justice League was introduced to us in the first season; now, in the second season, the Peacemaker and a few of his friends from Task Force X will be making a return appearance. It should come as no surprise that Bloodsport will serve both as a cameo and as the primary focus of the spin-off series.