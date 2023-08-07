PayPal Enters the Stablecoin Market

PayPal has introduced its own stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), marking its latest foray into digital currency.

Global payment platform PayPal launched its own stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), on August 7, making it the first major financial company to do so. Backed by US dollar deposits, short-term Treasury notes, and other similar cash equivalents, PYUSD is the product of a partnership between PayPal and Paxos, which has made its debut on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.

Today, we are unveiling a new stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD). It is designed for payments and is backed by highly liquid and secure assets. Starting today and rolling out in the next few weeks, you will be able to buy, sell, hold and transfer PYUSD. Learn more https://t.co/53RRBhmNHx pic.twitter.com/53ur2KmjU7 – PayPal August 7, 2023

Boosting Influence in the Digital Payments Landscape

Creating this stablecoin is part of PayPal’s strategy to boost its influence in the digital payments landscape. With the use of this new technology, PayPal aims to facilitate instant, low-cost transfers without a central middleman. The launch follows a drop in PayPal’s stake value of more than 35% in the previous year, largely due to a drop in online payments after the peak of the pandemic.

Expanding the Use of Stablecoins

While stablecoins have been around for nearly a decade, their use has been primarily limited to the exchange of digital assets between traders, with minimal integration into everyday consumer payments. According to CoinGecko, the total market capitalization of stablecoins is over $125 billion, with the major player being Tether’s USDT.





PYUSD Designed for Flexibility and Adoption

PYUSD is designed to be constantly exchangeable for dollars and can also be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies within the PayPal network. Future plans include the ability to transfer PYUSD between PayPal and Venmo wallets and interoperability with third-party wallets outside the network.

PayPal initially introduced cryptocurrency services in 2020, allowing users to transact in several tokens, including Bitcoin (BTC), through its platform. PYUSD is expected to be used first in the cryptocurrency and Web3 sectors for in-game trading and payments, with the long-term goal of wider adoption in areas such as remittances and micropayments.

The stablecoin sector has seen setbacks, such as the collapse of TerraUSD, which has led to huge losses in the cryptocurrency market. Despite this, proponents of stablecoins argue that they provide a more cost-effective and faster way to transfer money and payments. However, concerns about the reliability and stability of these digital currencies remain, indicating the need for stable currencies to solidify their value in sovereign fiat currencies.

The launch of PYUSD follows extensive discussions with US regulators and policymakers and is regulated by the NYDFS. To ensure transparency, Paxos will publish monthly reports detailing the PYUSD-backed assets, along with a third-party certification by an accounting firm of the PYUSD-backed assets.