When Action Rhymes with Going in Circles

The year 2023 has already delivered some exciting content, whether in the world of video games or anime. From The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Baldur’s Gate 3 to the season finale of Attack on Titan and Suzume no Tojimari, there have been noteworthy releases. Among them, an animated series stood out for its departure from the traditional manga genre. While action-packed shonen series like Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, and One Piece dominate the Japanese market, this particular series brought something different to the table.

Interesting Themes and a Perfect Turnaround

In contrast, Oshi no Ko breaks free from this predictable pattern and offers a unique narrative. It captivates viewers through its fast pace and intriguing premise. The story revolves around Goro Amemiya, a doctor and obstetrician in a rural clinic. After encountering a young patient, he becomes a fan of idol Ai Hoshino. Coincidentally, Ai chooses his clinic as the place to give birth, away from the prying eyes of the public. However, a twist of fate occurs when Goro is murdered and reincarnated as one of Ai’s twins, Aqua Hoshino.

The narrative takes an unexpected turn as Aqua and his sister Ruby grow up in the shadow of their famous mother’s return to the stage. Aqua, fueled by a desire to uncover the truth behind his father’s murder and his mother’s secret life, becomes an actor and starts investigating. The series masterfully blends comedy and seriousness as Aqua’s investigation unfolds. This gripping plotline is further enhanced by another twist: Ai is murdered in her home, leaving behind a thought-provoking statement on the nature of lying and love.

A Work Rooted in Reality with Many Strengths

One of the standout features of Oshi no Ko is its grounded depiction of reality infused with moments of fantasy. The protagonist’s reincarnation as a child allows for a unique perspective. Despite Aqua having the mind of an adult, he must navigate a world of adults. This dichotomy leads to interesting interactions as people let their guard down in front of a child, unknowingly revealing more than they would to someone their own age. This dynamic not only adds depth to the characters but also creates a deeper connection with the themes explored in the series.

Oshi no Ko also excels in its visual presentation. The animation studio, Doga Kobo, brings the characters to life, with sparkles in their eyes and contrasting tones to emphasize the darker moments. The voice actors, especially Megumi Han as Kana Harima, deliver exceptional performances, further enhancing the overall quality of the series.

In Conclusion

In conclusion, Oshi no Ko stands out as a refreshing and thought-provoking series that explores current themes while offering unexpected twists and turns. Its ability to portray the behind-the-scenes aspects of the entertainment industry adds an extra layer of realism, making it a must-watch for anime enthusiasts.