Opportunities in the Cryptocurrency Market: Maker (MKR), THORChain (RUNE), and Borroe (ROE)

The cryptocurrency market can present opportunities for discerning investors. Right now, investors are eyeing Maker (MKR), THORChain (RUNE), and Borroe (ROE), keeping in mind their growth potential. Return on equity is the newest of the three tokens, and analysts are keeping a bullish preview of this project.

This article goes deeper, and explores why.

The manufacturer’s revenue rose to its highest level in two years

The increased activity of the MakerDAO network brought its revenue to $165 million, the highest level in two years. The increase follows a rise in DAI deposits, which currently stand at 5.5 billion DAI, a nearly 4-fold increase.



Coinbase will remove USDT, DAI and RAI for Canadians

As more DAI holders secure their stablecoins, MKR prices are rising. At this pace, analysts expect further gains towards $1,350, driven by higher deposits.

THORChain and defi TVL are expanding

The decentralized finance (defi) market is mixed. With regulatory issues in the equation, many projects, including THORChain, have been negatively affected. However, the total value of Defi locked (TVL) increased to $45.08 billion on August 13 from about $40 billion on August 2.



The value of THORChain (RUNE) has increased by 48% in one week

TVL’s rise is also seen in RUNE’s market performance. Notably, even though RUNE prices have risen, open interest remains subdued. This decline may indicate a waning bullish momentum, and some analysts expect RUNE prices to decline in the upcoming sessions.

Borroe creates funding flow for web3 companies

Borroe is a decentralized platform that is committed to helping its users obtain funds to run their daily businesses. It helps the users to access these funding streams by making use of their future recurring income.

The platform allows users to obtain loans using their future earnings as collateral. In this way, Borroe offers a cheaper, faster and more efficient solution for companies to obtain revenue financing.



Polkadot drops, and traders focus on Borroe, an AI-powered NFT market

Borroe caters to buyers and sellers with these future recurring revenues. Users of the platform can easily invest in low-risk loans that bring steady returns. They also enjoy unique benefits such as discounts, market rewards, and familiarity with the platform.

Some analysts consider ROE to be one of the best ICO investments, considering the recent 25% increase from $0.010 to $0.0125 in the first phase of the pre-sale.

In the second stage, ROE rates will be available at $0.015, which is an increase that beats RUNE and MKR.

